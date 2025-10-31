Winter fuel payment shock: are you in the five groups missing out on £200–£300 this year now?

Bills are rising again and energy worries loom. A government payment could cushion the blow—if you meet tightened rules.
The pensions department has set out who qualifies this winter and, crucially, who does not. The update affects millions across England and Wales and follows a policy reversal confirmed on 11 June.
What has changed this winter
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) says around nine million pensioners in England and Wales will receive the Winter Fuel Payment after a June policy U-turn. People born before 22 September 1959 may be due a one-off support payment of either £200 or £300, designed to help with heating costs during the colder months.
Eligibility now hinges on an income threshold: those with income at or below £35,000 stand to keep the money. Anyone exceeding that figure will see the payment reclaimed by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) through the tax system.
Born before 22 September 1959, living in England or Wales and earning £35,000 or less? You could receive £200 or £300 this winter.
The five groups who will not get it
The DWP has named five categories of over-66s who will miss out on the Winter Fuel Payment for 2025–26. Check carefully where you stand:
- you live outside England and Wales
- you were in hospital receiving free treatment for the entire week of 15 to 21 September 2025, and also for that same qualifying week the previous year
- you require permission to enter the UK and your immigration status states “no recourse to public funds”
- you were in prison for the whole of the week of 15 to 21 September 2025
- your annual income is above £35,000
If your annual income exceeds £35,000, HMRC will claw back the Winter Fuel Payment in full via the tax system.
Care home residents and means-tested benefits
People living in care homes can qualify. But there is a specific carve-out. You will not be eligible if both of the following apply:
- you receive one of these benefits: Universal Credit, Pension Credit, Income Support, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), or income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)
- you lived in a care home for the entire year from 23 June 2025 or earlier
If only one of those conditions applies, you may still be eligible. Check your dates carefully and keep any documentation that proves when you moved into a care setting.
No claim needed if you already get these benefits
Most eligible people will be paid automatically. You do not need to submit a claim if you already receive any of the following:
- State Pension
- Pension Credit
- Universal Credit
- Attendance Allowance
- Personal Independence Payment (PIP)
- Carer’s Allowance
- Disability Living Allowance (DLA)
- Income Support
- income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)
- income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)
- awards under the War Pensions Scheme
- Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit
- Incapacity Benefit
- Industrial Death Benefit
If you receive one of these benefits and meet the age, residency and income rules, payment should arrive without you doing anything. Keep your address and bank details up to date with the relevant agencies to avoid delays.
How the £35,000 income rule will be enforced
For those with income above £35,000, HMRC will recover Winter Fuel Payments after they are issued. The department has flagged two recovery routes:
- adjusting your PAYE tax code for the 2026–27 tax year so the payment is collected through your wages or pension
- adding the amount to your 2025–26 Self Assessment so you repay it through your bill
This approach means some higher-income pensioners may still see the money arrive initially, but will not keep it. If you are close to the threshold, check how your income is calculated for the year and keep records to avoid an unexpected tax adjustment later.
Key dates and the qualifying week
The qualifying week for this winter runs from 15 to 21 September 2025. Where you lived, whether you were in hospital or prison for that entire week, and your immigration status during that period all affect your entitlement. Payments are usually issued later in the autumn, often before the coldest months set in.
Common scenarios at a glance
|Where you live
|Age/birth date
|Income
|Special condition
|Likely outcome
|England or Wales
|Born before 22 Sep 1959
|£34,000
|None
|Payment of £200 or £300 expected
|England or Wales
|Born before 22 Sep 1959
|£36,500
|None
|Payment issued, then reclaimed by HMRC
|England or Wales
|Born before 22 Sep 1959
|£30,000
|In prison for the whole 15–21 Sep week
|Not eligible
|Outside England and Wales
|Born before 22 Sep 1959
|£28,000
|None
|Not eligible under this scheme
|Care home in England or Wales
|Born before 22 Sep 1959
|£20,000
|On Pension Credit and resident since 23 Jun 2025 (full year)
|Not eligible
What you should do next
Check your date of birth, where you lived during 15–21 September, and your estimated annual income. If you receive any of the listed benefits, expect an automatic decision. If your situation changed recently—such as moving into or out of a care home, leaving hospital, or updating immigration status—keep paperwork to hand in case the DWP asks for evidence.
If you typically pay tax through PAYE, keep an eye on your 2026–27 tax code. Self Assessment taxpayers should look out for the Winter Fuel Payment entry in their 2025–26 return. If you believe you qualify and nothing arrives later in the autumn, contact the Winter Fuel Payment helpline to query your record.
Extra help if you are not eligible
Missing out on the Winter Fuel Payment does not rule out other support. Energy suppliers run hardship funds and payment plans. Local councils may offer discretionary help with utility arrears. Charities can provide grants for essential household costs, especially for carers, disabled people and veterans. Contact your supplier early if you are worried about bills; it can unlock more flexible arrangements before debt builds.
Households on lower incomes may also benefit from energy efficiency measures. Simple changes—bleed radiators, fit draft excluders, adjust boiler flow temperature—can trim winter usage without sacrificing comfort. Keep meter readings up to date if you are not on a smart meter, so your bills reflect actual consumption rather than estimates.
Two quick checks that save hassle
- Bank details: if your State Pension or benefits are paid into a new account, update the DWP to prevent payment errors.
- Qualifying week records: if you were discharged from hospital or moved address around 15–21 September, file letters and tenancy documents together to prove dates if asked.
The fastest way to avoid surprises is to confirm your income sits under £35,000 and your residency fits the qualifying week.