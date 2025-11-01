World Cup late kick-offs to 2am: will your local stay open until 1am under new two-hour rule?

Late football and late nights loom this summer, as fans juggle work, sleep and travel with kick-offs creeping into the small hours.
Ministers are preparing a nationwide order to let pubs in England trade two hours beyond normal closing during the World Cup, after FIFA signalled some matches could start at 11pm or even 2am UK time.
What the two-hour rule means for your night out
The Home Office is expected to use a fast-track power to extend licensing hours for “an occasion of exceptional national significance”. That label is set to cover the World Cup, allowing pubs that usually shut at 11pm to serve until 1am without filing extra paperwork.
Pubs that normally close at 11pm could stay open until 1am for selected World Cup dates, without individual applications.
The order would apply across England and cover dates specified by ministers. It would remove the need for Temporary Event Notices on those dates. Local licensing conditions on noise and door security would still stand, and councils could act if venues breach them.
|Scenario
|Current closing
|Proposed closing on covered dates
|Most locals with standard hours
|11pm
|1am
|Bars already licensed past 11pm
|Midnight or later
|Two extra hours above the usual time, to a legal cut-off set in the order
Why kick-offs could run to 2am
FIFA is weighing late local kick-off times to reduce heat risk across host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Afternoon sun in North America can push temperatures well above comfort for players and supporters. Staggered evening starts cut the risk.
That timetable collides with UK time zones. An 8pm start in Los Angeles falls at 4am in London. A 9pm start in Dallas lands at 3am here. FIFA has indicated some games could begin at 11pm UK time, and others at 2am, to balance safety and global audiences.
Expect a mix of 11pm and 2am UK kick-offs, as broadcasters and organisers balance heat, safety and viewing figures.
Victor Montagliani, a FIFA vice-president and head of Concacaf, said talks with European broadcasters continue daily. He said lessons from previous tournaments guide the timetable, with player welfare driving decisions.
How the government can switch on longer hours
Under the Licensing Act, ministers can lay a national order extending opening times for defined days and premises categories. Recent events that triggered similar moves include major royal and sporting occasions. A senior government source from the Labour Party has indicated the World Cup will meet the bar for “exceptional national significance”.
Once the order is drafted, it goes before Parliament as a statutory instrument. The measure usually passes in time for venues to plan staffing and security. The Home Office then publishes the precise days and the number of hours added.
The proposed extension removes red tape for pubs on selected nights, but it does not override existing licence conditions.
Pubs, police and neighbours: what to expect
Pubs will weigh longer hours against staffing, security and energy costs. Operators expect higher footfall for England fixtures, especially if games start at 11pm. A 2am kick-off creates a different challenge: many fans may arrive just before the start and stay through to dawn.
Police and councils usually plan for staggered dispersal, extra patrols and taxi ranks near busy high streets. Residents may worry about late noise, so licensing teams tend to work with venues on door policies, outdoor smoking areas and closing routines.
What it could cost or earn
- A 200-capacity pub with 120 fans staying two extra hours, average spend £6 per drink, 1.5 drinks per hour = roughly £2,160 extra takings before VAT and costs.
- Two extra door staff for three hours at £18 per hour = £108.
- Five extra bar hours across the team at £13 per hour = about £65.
- Additional costs: utilities, card fees, cleaning and waste, late-night transport for staff.
Margins vary. City-centre bars may see strong gains. Smaller locals may open late only for specific matches.
Key questions answered
Will every pub open until 1am?
No. The order would allow it, but it remains the venue’s choice. Some pubs will close earlier if demand drops after midnight, especially on weeknights.
Which nights would be covered?
Ministers are expected to target dates with late kick-offs and high national interest, including England fixtures. The final schedule will appear in the published order once approved.
What about ID checks and under-18s?
All existing rules continue. Premises must check ID, refuse underage sales and follow Challenge 21 or Challenge 25 policies where used.
Will loud outdoor screens run all night?
Outdoor sound levels and curfews still apply. Many councils limit outdoor amplified sound late at night. Expect more indoor screenings after midnight.
How will travel work after 1am?
Late-night transport varies by city. Night buses cover many routes. Some rail services run to 1am at weekends, with night tubes on certain lines in London. Taxis and ride-hailing demand will spike around final whistles.
The FIFA timetable and England fans
FIFA’s scheduling will mix host cities and temperature bands. Group-stage games in warmer states could push later starts. UK broadcasters will build studio coverage around those windows, with pre-match shows potentially starting near midnight for the 2am games. Fans who work early shifts will have to choose between live viewing, recorded highlights, or early exits at half-time.
Bars may introduce wristband systems, table reservations or set-price bundles to smooth service during peak periods. Alcohol-free options and hot food sales tend to jump in the early morning, especially when fans arrive just before a 2am kick-off.
Practical tips if you plan to watch in the pub
- Check your local’s plan a week before each fixture; many will post hours on boards or social channels.
- Book transport. Compare last trains with the expected final whistle and stoppage time.
- Eat before you go. Late kitchens may run limited menus after midnight.
- Carry a payment backup. Card systems can glitch at peak times.
- Agree a meet-up spot. Mobile networks slow when bars and streets pack out.
What happens next
The Home Office is expected to confirm the dates and exact extension in a statutory instrument well before the tournament. Pubs will then finalise staffing and security. Police forces will map late-night patrols around the busiest fixtures.
For readers weighing whether the late hours suit them, try a simple test: check your commute, your start time the next day, and your preferred viewing. An 11pm kick-off usually means getting home between 1.30am and 2am. A 2am start means first light. If you need to be up at 7am, consider leaving at half-time or switching to highlights. Your local gains the most when the bar stays civil, the neighbours sleep and everyone gets home safely.