Would you trade £3.75m for 6,500 sq ft and Windsor Castle views: inside Terry Wogan’s Taplow home

An Edwardian haven in Buckinghamshire, once a broadcaster’s retreat, pairs artisan detail with rare vistas and commuter convenience for modern families.
In Taplow, near Maidenhead, a substantial Arts and Crafts-style residence once owned by Sir Terry Wogan has come to market, blending period craftsmanship with practical space and sweeping grounds designed for real life.
A home with a story
Sir Terry Wogan spent decades as one of Britain’s most familiar voices, and this is the peaceful base he and his family cherished. Bought in the mid-1970s, the property, known as Hitcham Close, remained with the Wogans for half a century. Following family bereavements, the house now seeks its next custodians, carrying a gentle sense of continuity that many buyers value.
Guide price: £3.75 million for an Arts and Crafts-style family house with landscaped grounds and long views.
The setting matters. Taplow sits just outside Maidenhead on the Buckinghamshire–Berkshire border, with quick rail links and easy road connections, yet lanes here still feel quiet. From parts of the garden, the view frames Windsor Castle in the distance, a reminder that this leafy pocket keeps London within reach while keeping calm at home.
Space that works for day-to-day life
Behind wrought-iron gates, a drive leads to generous parking and a triple integral garage. Inside, a broad entrance hall sets the tone, anchored by a timber fireplace and a hand-carved staircase that signals the Arts and Crafts influence. The ground floor arranges rooms for both occasion and routine: a drawing room opening towards the garden, a second sitting room for relaxed evenings, a formal dining room, a study that closes the door on work, a family kitchen with a large island and breakfast bar, a utility, and a conservatory that soaks up light.
First-floor bedrooms sit away from the bustle. Four main bedrooms share three bathrooms, providing balance for a busy household. Above, the top floor forms a self-contained guest level with two bedrooms, its own sitting room, and a separate kitchen—ideal for extended family, an au pair, or older teens who need privacy without being off-site.
6,500 sq ft arranged over three floors, with five reception rooms and six bedrooms for flexible living.
At-a-glance details
- Location: Taplow, near Maidenhead, Buckinghamshire
- Size: Approximately 6,500 sq ft across three floors
- Layout: Five reception rooms; six bedrooms; multiple bathrooms
- Features: Arts and Crafts staircase, fireplaces, conservatory
- Grounds: Tennis court, swimming pool, terraces, landscaped lawns
- Parking: Driveway plus an integral triple garage
- Connectivity: Elizabeth line to London Paddington in under 30 minutes
- Guide price: £3.75 million
Grounds that invite both sport and stillness
The garden elevates the whole proposition. Thoughtfully planted borders frame an immaculate lawn that suits children and weekend games. A full-size tennis court and a swimming pool add year-round exercise and summer fun, while terraces create natural spots for long lunches and evening gatherings. Privacy comes from the house’s position on a quiet lane just outside the village, with tall hedging and mature trees softening the edges.
Windsor Castle appears on the horizon, framed by planting that turns the view into a scene rather than a backdrop.
Commuting, schools and the wider setting
Taplow and nearby Maidenhead sit on the Elizabeth line, making central London commutes straightforward. Paddington runs at under half an hour, and the City is manageable without cross-platform changes. Road links via the M4, M40 and A404(M) put Heathrow, the Thames Valley tech corridor and west London within reach. Independent and state schools across the area draw families here; buyers come for the green space and stay for the practical network of shops, sports clubs and river pursuits.
What the Arts and Crafts thread means for you
Arts and Crafts houses emphasise craftsmanship over ostentation. Here, carved timber, strong joinery lines and balanced proportions create a warm, human scale. These details tend to age well. They also suit current tastes for natural materials and honest finishes. The style rewards sensitive updating: modern services and insulation can sit alongside original woodwork and fireplaces without jarring.
Financials to think about
The guide price places the property among Buckinghamshire’s upper bracket for family homes with facilities. For buyers doing the sums, stamp duty land tax on a £3.75 million purchase for a main residence comes to approximately £361,250 under current rates. Buyers of an additional property face a 3% surcharge across all bands, adding around £112,500, for a total near £473,750. Budget as well for pool care, court resurfacing every few years, tree work, and regular exterior maintenance—reasonable stewardship keeps a period house healthy and protects future value.
Running a large house sensibly
Energy performance varies widely across Edwardian homes. Before exchanging, review the EPC, inspect insulation levels, and check the age and efficiency of boilers and pool plant. Smart zoning, secondary glazing and discreet draught-proofing can shrink bills without compromising character. Many owners now install air-source heat pumps for pools to stabilise costs across seasons.
Who this suits
Families who want serious space without losing warmth will appreciate the layout. The guest floor brings multi-generational options without major alterations. Hybrid workers gain a proper study and quiet corners. Keen hosts get terraces, a large kitchen and a drawing room that opens to the garden. Sporty households can walk from breakfast to a set on court or laps in the pool, with room later for homework and music practice without noise clashes.
Market temperature and timing
The stretch from Taplow to Cookham and Bray has held up due to transport, the Elizabeth line uplift and riverside lifestyle. Buyers compare stock across Berkshire and Buckinghamshire and often prioritise privacy, acreage and flexible annex space over headline square footage alone. Properties tied to well-known former owners spark extra interest, yet fundamentals still drive offers: condition, orientation, plot shape, and ease of modern living.
How to approach a viewing
- Walk the plot boundaries to understand light, outlook and privacy throughout the day.
- Test the flow: move from kitchen to terraces and note step-free routes for summer hosting.
- Check the top-floor kitchenette’s services if you plan to use it as independent space.
- Ask for maintenance records on the pool shell, filtration and boiler, plus resurfacing dates for the tennis court.
- Confirm planning history and any tree preservation orders that could affect future landscaping.
A rare balance of calm, craft and connection
Few houses combine this much internal flexibility with sporting amenities and a view that anchors you to the historic Thames Valley. The Arts and Crafts detailing sets the tone, but the practical layout carries the weight of daily life. With trains under 30 minutes to Paddington and major roads close by, the address sidesteps the usual trade-offs between London access and rural quiet.
Under 30 minutes to London Paddington on the Elizabeth line keeps the capital close while you live green.
Extra context for serious buyers
Consider future-proofing plans early. If you foresee live-in assistance or frequent guests, keep the top-floor suite self-contained and update its kitchen to modern safety standards. If you plan to rent short stays, check local rules and mortgage conditions. For energy upgrades, target fabric first—roof insulation, pipe lagging, and draught control—before moving to new generation systems.
Finally, think seasonally. South- and west-facing terraces matter in spring and autumn, not just July. A pool cover and efficient heating extend usable months. Court lighting brings evening play without neighbour impact if shielded properly. These small choices shape how the house earns its keep week in, week out, long after the novelty of a new address fades.