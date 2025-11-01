You asked if the high street still matters as Menkind returns to Westgate Oxford with 57 UK stores

Shoppers in Oxford have spotted a familiar sign flicker back to life just as gift‑buying season looms and wallets feel tighter.
The timing is striking. A brand known for light‑hearted presents and clever gadgets has reclaimed a spot at Westgate, aiming to catch weekend crowds and late‑night browsers before peak trading kicks in.
Menkind is back, with a move downstairs
Menkind has returned to Westgate Oxford in a new lower‑ground unit after its previous site closed in the spring during a reshuffle that made room for an expanded Superdrug. The relocation places the gift specialist closer to heavy footfall routes and food outlets, a tactical shift that often lifts passing trade.
The store first arrived at Westgate in November 2021. It reopened in September and early reaction from visitors has been upbeat, with staff reporting steady interest from families, students and office workers hunting for quick presents and pay‑day treats.
Menkind’s Oxford store has reopened on Westgate’s lower ground floor, adding to a 57‑strong UK network built since 2001.
What shoppers will find inside
Menkind’s product mix leans into fun and impulse. Shelves are stocked with remote‑control cars and drones, glow‑up accessories, tabletop games and a deep vein of pop‑culture collectibles. The range tends to span stocking fillers, mid‑range gizmos and a handful of “showpiece” gifts that double as conversation starters at parties.
- Hands‑on demos for selected gadgets to help you test before buying
- Quick‑grab gifts for birthdays, Secret Santa and office swaps
- Licensed merchandise tied to films, gaming and cult TV
- Compact board and card games suited to student flats and family nights
Prices typically ladder up in small steps, nudging shoppers towards bundled purchases rather than a single big‑ticket item. That approach suits tight budgets and aligns with the “one stop, many gifts” mindset common in late autumn.
Why the return matters for Westgate
The centre has leaned on a broad mix of anchors and value draws since its £440 million transformation and 2017 reopening. Today, Westgate spans close to 800,000 square feet, features more than 100 shops and 25 restaurants and cafés, and caps visits with a rooftop dining terrace overlooking the spires. A five‑screen Curzon cinema and a large John Lewis anchor complete an offer designed to keep people on site longer. Parking for around 1,000 cars underpins regional catchment appeal.
Within that ecosystem, Menkind fills a nimble niche. Where Primark, TK Maxx, JD Sports, Uniqlo and Next cover essentials and fashion cycles, a gifts‑and‑gadgets player spikes average basket sizes and adds seasonal theatre, especially from October to December.
A relocation within the same centre often signals a right‑sized footprint and a sharper pitch to passing trade, rather than a retreat.
The bigger picture for the high street
Retailers have spent recent years rebalancing footprints, consolidating weaker units and doubling down on high‑performing centres. Moves within malls are increasingly common as landlords curate adjacencies and tenants chase better sightlines. A presence in strong, experience‑led destinations also supports click‑and‑collect, returns handling and last‑minute gifting—behaviours that surge in the run‑up to Christmas.
Gifting retail, in particular, benefits from tactile browsing. Shoppers like to press buttons, test lights and judge the weight of a gadget in hand. That sensory pull is hard to replicate online, and it helps explain why brands like Menkind look for busy sites with entertainment and dining next door.
Fast facts at a glance
|Detail
|Figure
|Menkind UK stores
|57
|Founded
|2001 (Uxbridge)
|Westgate retail and leisure space
|~800,000 sq ft
|Restaurants, bars and cafés
|25
|Parking spaces
|~1,000
|Major redevelopment
|£440m, reopened 2017
|Oxford unit
|Lower ground floor, reopened in September
How the offer lines up with peak season
As calendars fill with parties and family gatherings, shoppers look for small, fun items that travel well and spark conversation. Menkind’s compact boxes, novelty lighting and quick‑to‑learn games fit that brief. The range also caters to tricky recipients—think dads who say they want nothing, teenagers who want everything, and colleagues you barely know.
Gift buyers often bundle. A main present gets paired with a low‑cost extra, such as a desk toy or mini light. Expect tills to encourage this with multibuys and till‑point add‑ons. Staff scripts tend to surface “one for them, one for you” prompts that lift conversion without heavy pressure.
What this means if you are visiting
The new Menkind sits on the lower ground floor, with clear signage from central concourses. Weekend afternoons draw families, while weekday lunch and early evenings suit quick trips. If you drive, the underground car parks sit beneath the south of the complex, with lifts up to the retail levels.
- Plan short visits around 11am or after 6pm to dodge peak queues.
- Bring a shortlist of names and a rough budget to curb impulse overspend.
- Check returns windows on gifts bought early for December swaps.
Why Menkind’s model still resonates
Novelty fades fast online. In person, display tables, demo units and friendly staff turn curiosity into a sale. The brand’s catalogue is broad but tightly edited, so shoppers cover multiple names in one stop. That convenience remains a powerful draw in city‑centre locations where time is scarce.
The Oxford reopening also shows how mid‑market retailers are adapting. Rather than chasing ever larger footprints, they pick positions that amplify visibility and neighbour complementary tenants. The promise is simple: quick wins for customers, steady baskets for the store, and extra reasons for people to linger at Westgate.
Extra context for savvy shoppers
Think of gifting in tiers. Set a headline budget per person, then hold back 10% for last‑minute swaps or a Secret Santa surprise. Mix a main item with a playful extra that reflects a hobby or in‑joke. A small remote‑control toy pairs well with spare batteries; a card game pairs with a packet of score sheets; a light‑up desk trinket pairs with a cable tidy. The add‑ons boost delight without straining the wallet.
For families, plan a “test night” before guests arrive. Pick one game or gadget that suits all ages, open it at home, and learn the rules. On the day, you avoid faff, everyone gets involved, and the gift earns more use. That approach turns a novelty into a memory, which is the point of buying it in the first place.