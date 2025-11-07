You can get this £35 Zara quilted jacket today: will you be 1 of 3 choosing the burgundy shade?

Colder mornings, brighter afternoons and wardrobes in limbo. One clever layer is quietly solving that daily what-to-wear debate.
The high street has slipped a quilted curveball into autumn dressing, and the price tag is raising eyebrows for the right reasons. A neat, lightly padded jacket from Zara has landed in three shades, including the season’s runaway hit: burgundy.
The jacket people are talking about
Zara’s quilted jacket with patch pockets sits in that sweet spot between cardigan and coat. It feels easy, looks polished and costs less than a weekly family shop. The round neckline sits close enough to layer over a roll-neck or hoodie, and the press-stud front means you can wear it loose on warmer days or fastened when the wind picks up.
The appeal runs beyond style. The shell has a water‑repellent finish, so sudden showers bead off rather than soak in. It’s not a storm coat, but it will handle drizzle on the school run, a dash between meetings or a late bus without fuss.
Three colours. One price. Real-world practicality: a water‑repellent quilted layer for £35.99 that works seven days a week.
Key details at a glance
- Price: £35.99 at Zara
- Colours: burgundy, black, ecru
- Design: round neck, patch pockets, press-stud front
- Finish: water‑repellent shell for light rain
- Fit: relaxed, slightly oversized for easy layering
- Availability snapshot: black and burgundy showing a full run; ecru currently limited to L–XL
Why burgundy is everywhere right now
Burgundy has become the quiet hero of autumn/winter wardrobes. It sits happily with navy, charcoal and camel, yet looks richer than basic black. Designers pushed deep reds on the runway earlier this year, and the high street followed. If you tend to shy away from colour, burgundy offers warmth without shouting.
This jacket makes that trend wearable. The quilting adds texture, which softens the depth of the shade. Wear it with denim for the weekend. Pair it with black trousers and a white tee for the office. The same piece can step into December with a knitted scarf and leather boots.
Not sure about burgundy? Black brings maximum versatility, while ecru looks fresh with winter whites and indigo denim.
How to style it from Monday to Sunday
- School run: burgundy jacket, straight-leg jeans, striped knit, trainers, cross-body bag.
- Office casual: black jacket, tailored trousers, crew-neck tee, loafers, small hoop earrings.
- Pub night: ecru jacket, black slip skirt, ribbed top, ankle boots, red lip for balance.
- Weekend walk: burgundy jacket, fleece hoodie, leggings, trail trainers, beanie and gloves.
|Colour
|Current availability
|Best pairings
|Burgundy
|Broad size range online at time of writing
|Navy denim, grey jersey, camel accessories
|Black
|Broad size range online at time of writing
|All black outfit, white tee, silver jewellery
|Ecru
|Showing L–XL; likely restock to follow
|Indigo jeans, cream knit, tan boots
Is it practical day to day?
Short answer: yes, within reason. The quilting traps a thin layer of warm air, which takes the edge off October chills. Add a ribbed knit or light down gilet underneath when temperatures drop below 8–10°C. The water‑repellent finish buys time in a shower, but it isn’t designed for sustained rain. For long wet spells, you’ll want a proper waterproof shell on top.
The round neck stays flat under scarves and doesn’t fight with shirt collars. Patch pockets keep keys and cards handy. The fabric wipes clean, so coffee drips and playground mud don’t become a drama.
Fit and sizing tips
- Between sizes? Size down for a neater silhouette; stay true for a boxy, contemporary look.
- Petite shoppers: the cropped profile avoids swampy proportions and balances wide-leg trousers.
- Tall frames: try the black for a longer visual line; add a longer knit to extend the hem.
- Layer lovers: choose your usual size if you plan to wear a hoodie or chunky knit beneath.
Tip: a relaxed fit makes it a true transitional piece—light now, layered later, without changing your coat.
What else on Zara’s rails under £60
Trends are lining up behind texture this season. A suede-effect jacket in khaki or dark brown sits at £55.99 and gives a vintage nod with modern lines. Animal motifs continue their run: a thin leopard knit comes in at £29.99, with a zebra version listed at £22.99 for those who prefer a quieter pattern. A ruffle-trim cardigan at £25.99 brings movement without fuss, in stripe or classic navy.
Those pieces work with the quilted jacket rather than compete with it. Wear the zebra knit under the black jacket for pattern without overload. Use the ruffle cardigan beneath burgundy to soften the edge. Keep a suede-effect layer for dry days and switch back to quilting when rain threatens.
Buying timing, restocks and returns
Zara restocks core colours frequently in early season, especially black. Seasonal shades, like ecru and burgundy, can move quickly in smaller sizes. If your size is out, set a store reminder and check early mornings when overnight updates land. Click-and-collect reduces delivery faff and lets you check fit in-store immediately.
Track your return window the moment it arrives. Try it on with the pieces you actually wear—your bag, your scarf, your favourite jeans. Move around. Sit down. Lift your arms. If it pulls at the shoulders, reassess the size or the layers you plan to wear beneath.
Care, longevity and cost per wear
Light quilting rewards quick, simple care. Shake off rain when you get inside. Spot-clean marks with a damp cloth and mild soap. Hang it on a broad-shouldered hanger to protect the shape. If water starts to soak rather than bead, refresh the finish with a water‑repellent spray designed for synthetic shells.
- After muddy walks: let the mud dry, then brush off before wiping.
- For lint and hair: a fabric brush works better than sticky rollers on quilted shells.
- Storage: keep it zipped or buttoned on the hanger to prevent puckering.
Think about value over the season. Wear it three times a week for ten weeks and the cost per wear sits near £1.20. Stretch it into spring, and that figure falls again. That’s strong value for a piece that moves from playground to office to pub without costume changes.
£35.99 spread across an entire season turns into pounds saved on heating, taxis in the rain and emergency dry‑cleaning.
One last sizing check before you buy
Measure a jacket you already like. Compare shoulder width, sleeve length and back length against Zara’s size chart. If you prefer room for a thick jumper, ensure at least 6–8 cm ease across the chest. If you mainly wear thin knits, less ease keeps the silhouette sharp.
If you want a colour hierarchy, start with black for maximum wear, add burgundy for punch, and save ecru for crisp winter days. You’ll rotate all three differently, but the maths and the outfits stack up the same way: practical, affordable and very now.