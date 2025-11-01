You checked Wikipedia today, didn’t you? 7 headlines, 20 obituaries and 508 years that matter

Start with a homepage that reads like a global pulse check, then realise it quietly points the way to your role.
This morning, the French-language Wikipedia front page folds seven urgent topics, twenty recent obituaries and a handful of historical echoes into a single scroll. The mix reads like a daily briefing with homework attached, because the site still asks you to help keep the record straight.
What the front page says today
A featured slot nods to a “thirty months of siege” storyline, while a separate entry flags “Côte d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara re-elected for a fourth term”. The news strip leans into conflict and consequence: protests in Serbia, a French political crisis, the Gaza war, the Sudanese civil war, and a transatlantic sporting note under “Transat Café L’Or”. The selection feels both scattered and pointed, a reminder that timelines rarely move in step.
Seven items, one screen: conflict, power, sport and memory all jostle for your attention—and your scrutiny.
Conflicts and power shifts
The cluster around Gaza and Sudan signals prolonged violence that still shapes headlines and talk pages. Serbia’s protests suggest a contest over rules and legitimacy. The “French political crisis” tag hints at domestic turbulence with international ripples. The Côte d’Ivoire line invokes the raw arithmetic of incumbency and terms, while the reference to an “extension of Israeli occupation in Syria” underlines the regional chessboard. The sailing cue—Transat Café L’Or—adds an odd, telling contrast: endurance sport next to endurance politics.
Lives remembered
The “Nécrologie” roll lists 20 names across four days, from 27 to 30 October. The range matters: Prunella Scales shares space with politicians like Lise Bacon and Bernard Grandmaître, athletes such as Günter Haritz and Odd Martinsen, artists including Mimmo Jodice and Koko Komégné, and performers like Maria Riva and Hui Shiu-hung. The list reads like a ledger of influence and craft. It is also a prompt: every entry invites better sourcing, clearer dates and richer context.
Twenty obituaries, four days, countless edits left to make—your keyboard decides what remains visible next week.
On this day: 31 October
Anniversaries anchor the scroll. The page marks Martin Luther’s “95 Theses” in 1517, the Girondins’ execution in 1793, a 1916 wartime milestone between Italy and Austria-Hungary, Lyndon B. Johnson’s halt to bombing over North Vietnam in 1968, Spain’s 1978 constitutional advance, and the United Nations estimate of 7 billion people in 2011. These dates bind the present to a longer arc.
|Year
|Event
|1517
|Luther posts the “95 Theses” at Wittenberg, pushing a theological dispute into public life.
|1793
|The Girondins face the revolutionary tribunal and the scaffold in Paris.
|1916
|War expands on the Italian front as Italy and Austria-Hungary clash.
|1968
|US President Lyndon B. Johnson orders a complete halt to bombing in North Vietnam.
|1978
|Spain’s Cortes Generales approve a new constitution after decades of authoritarian rule.
|2011
|The world’s population hits 7 billion by UN estimate, a stark demographic line in the sand.
Five centuries separate a hammer on a church door and a 7‑billion tally; both still set arguments in motion.
The quieter notices shaping your visit
Beneath the headlines sits the site’s backbone: a community welcome, help pages, and a promise that what you see can be improved. That invitation rests on clear rules—civility, verifiability, and scope—and on public talk pages where disputes get aired instead of buried.
- Community hub: where project-wide updates and requests gather.
- How to contribute: a simple route to your first edits.
- Topic portals: curated entry points by field, from history to sport.
- Founding principles: neutrality, free content, and shared responsibility.
- Help index: formatting, citations, images, and templates.
- Ask a question: volunteers answer, with diffs rather than lectures.
Curiosities worth a pause
The “Did you know?” panel pairs scholarship and surprise. One note recalls a painting of Saint Louis of Toulouse by Antonio Vivarini in Tours. Another mentions a Tibetan exile in France receiving the Légion d’honneur, a first for that community. A third sketches Qin Shi Huang ingesting cinnabar in a quest for immortality. A fourth revisits nine French soldiers at Pont-Saint-Louis holding their position for two days after the 1940 armistice. A final line nods to a 1971 Grateful Dead concert, a cultural timestamp that still inspires setlist debates.
Why this curation pulls you in
Seven live topics, twenty deaths and six date-markers feel like a lot because they are. The page favours short cues over long takes, then relies on you to choose the next click. That design makes room for strong signals and quiet corrections. The result is a daily brief that updates itself while you read it.
How you can strengthen what you read
This homepage isn’t a shop window; it is a to-do list. If you felt a tug while scanning it, act on that feeling. You do not need to write a full article to add value. Small, sourced changes shift the quality of what millions will read today.
Five-minute fixes that count
- Correct a date in an obituary, citing a newspaper or official notice.
- Add a missing accent or diacritic to a name using a reliable source.
- Clarify a timeline on a conflict page with one high-quality citation.
- Move a contentious claim to the talk page and ask for sources.
- Tag unsourced paragraphs so others can find and repair them.
Risks, safeguards and best practice
Editing can tempt haste. Vandalism and drive‑by hot takes do appear. Reliable sources reduce noise, and talk pages cool tempers when facts clash. If a topic looks volatile, check its history tab; rapid-fire changes often signal disputes. Use secondary sources with editorial oversight, and avoid original research.
Wikipedia’s promise is plain: you can improve what you read—and millions will feel the benefit within minutes.
More ways to make today’s scroll useful
Try a quick drill. Pick one “On this day” entry and cross‑check at least two independent sources. Does the wording match the weight of the event? If not, propose a tweak on the talk page with citations ready. Repeat with one line from the “Did you know?” panel, especially where translation or transliteration can trip readers.
There is also a practical angle for students and teams: set a weekly “citation sprint” around a theme, such as the October obituaries. Each participant adds one source, one date, one name clarification. The gains compound quickly, and the exercise builds habits around attribution, brevity and neutrality.