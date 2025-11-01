You could sleep where TV’s Adam Henson works: two new Cotswolds cabins from £195, 25% off now

Craving a countryside reset? A familiar face from Sunday night television has quietly opened doors to a cosy rural escape.
The BBC’s Countryfile presenter Adam Henson, 59, is inviting guests to stay in newly launched cabins set among the Cotswold hills, just over the Oxfordshire border. With glamping comfort, family-friendly layouts and a limited-time discount, the stays bring small-scale luxury to a working slice of the British countryside.
What’s on offer
Two purpose-built cabins, Ash and Oak, are now available for public stays, each sleeping up to four people. Prices start from £195 per night, with a seasonal promotion trimming a quarter off the bill for qualifying bookings.
From £195 per night for up to four people, with 25% off new stays booked before 30 September for visits between 9 September and 31 October.
Each cabin has been styled for comfort and practicality, blending soft finishes with robust fittings suitable for muddy boots and sleepy evenings in. Ash Cabin features two double beds. Oak Cabin comes with one double and a pair of single bunks. Both welcome dogs, making it easier to bring the whole family.
|Cabin
|Sleeps
|Bed layout
|Dog-friendly
|Ash
|Up to 4
|Two doubles
|Yes
|Oak
|Up to 4
|One double, two singles (bunks)
|Yes
Inside the cabins
The interiors aim for a no-fuss, home-from-home feel. Bathrooms include a rainfall shower, basin, toilet and an electric towel rail. Kitchens come equipped for simple self-catering, with a fridge, toaster, kettle, a two-ring electric hob and oven, plus a coffee machine for early starts or slow afternoons.
Living spaces provide a sofa, dining area and a TV for relaxed evenings after time outside. Layouts vary slightly between the two cabins, but the overall approach stays the same: compact, warm, and easy to use after a day in the fields or nearby villages.
Perks during your stay
Every booking includes entry to the neighbouring Cotswold Farm Park for the entire duration of the stay. Guests can come and go as they please, which suits families dipping in between naps, meals and countryside walks.
Unlimited Cotswold Farm Park access is included with each booking, plus seasonal extras on selected dates.
Autumn visitors will find the Pumpkin Patch open on selected days from 3 October. Expect pick-your-own pumpkins, hot drinks, themed sweet treats and on-site carving for anyone who prefers to keep the mess out of the kitchen. Bookings falling on Saturdays from 11 October also include entry to the Spooky Pumpkin Trail, which mixes a field of glowing gourds with ultraviolet effects for an after-dark wander.
On-site dining is handled by The Ox Shed, serving breakfast through to dinner. Live music appears on selected dates, giving guests a low-effort evening option without the drive. Shared facilities nearby include modern laundry machines, a simple communal kitchen area, toilets and showers. There is also a refurbished reception stocked with books and board games for rainy spells.
Location without the faff
The site sits among classic Cotswold scenery—rolling hills, hedgerows and stone-built villages. Footpaths weave from the door for relaxed loops. For many guests, the biggest draw is how easy it is to switch between paddocks, play and bed without long car journeys.
Good to know before you book
- Price point: stays start from £195 per night for up to four people.
- Autumn deal: 25% off applies to new bookings made by 30 September for visits between 9 September and 31 October.
- Beds: Ash has two doubles; Oak has one double plus two single bunks.
- Facilities: rainfall shower, kitchen with oven and hob, sofa, dining space, television.
- Inclusions: free, unlimited access to Cotswold Farm Park during your stay.
- Dog policy: both cabins are dog-friendly—bring towels and leads for muddy paths.
- Seasonal extras: Pumpkin Patch from 3 October on selected days; Spooky Pumpkin Trail on Saturdays from 11 October.
How to make the most of it
Check the event calendar before you commit. If the Pumpkin Patch or Spooky Pumpkin Trail is top of your list, make sure your dates match the selected openings. Families often get best value by booking midweek, where availability can be stronger and the site a little quieter. Couples seeking privacy might pick Oak for the bunks-as-storage option, leaving more space around the main bed.
Self-catering saves money. With a hob, oven and fridge, you can cook breakfasts, batch a simple pasta sauce for later, and keep snacks handy for children. Consider packing a cool bag for the drive so supplies arrive fresh. For coffee fans, bring your favourite pods or grounds to suit the machine.
If you’re bringing a dog, pack a lightweight throw for the sofa, a collapsible bowl and a torch for late-night loops. Rural paths can be uneven after rain—sturdy footwear and spare socks make life easier. For evenings at The Ox Shed, scan the dates for live music to time your meal around a set.
Why this launch matters to viewers
Adam Henson has fronted BBC’s Countryfile since 2001, and many viewers know him for championing hands-on rural life. Opening compact, bookable cabins beside a working attraction gives fans and families a chance to trade the sofa for the soil—without sacrificing hot showers or a decent brew.
Costs and practical examples
The headline rate drops sharply under the autumn promotion. A “from” price of £195 per night, less 25%, lands at £146.25. A two-night stay under the deal would be £292.50 before food, fuel and any paid extras. Because entrance to the Farm Park is included, a family can fold in animal time across both days without paying at the gate.
Weather shifts quickly in the Cotswolds at this time of year. Layering helps: a breathable base for walking, a warm jumper for late afternoons and a waterproof for showers. A compact daypack handles snacks and spare gloves, while a small blanket turns the cabin sofa into a snug reading nook after dusk.
Two cabins. Four sleepers each. One simple aim: give guests screens-off time in the hills, then a warm, dry place to unwind.
Sustainability and small choices
The cabins are billed as blending comfort with sustainability. Guests can lean into that by keeping showers short, using refillable water bottles, and consolidating car trips for supplies. Local food vans at the Pumpkin Patch and the restaurant’s menu make it easier to support nearby producers while keeping travel mileage down.
If you’re planning a longer break, alternate full days on site with shorter local walks to reduce driving. Board games from reception, a film night on the cabin TV and a simple supper can trim costs while still feeling like time away.