You grew up with Granville: will you watch Sir David Jason’s last turn after 50 years, 90 minutes?

A familiar bell above a corner-shop door will ring again, stirring memories for millions who learned humour in queues.
Sir David Jason will return to the counter as Granville for one final outing in a new 90‑minute special marking half a century of Open All Hours. The one-off, titled Open All Hours: Inside Out, is slated to air on U&GOLD in 2026, with a fresh scene written by original creator Roy Clarke and a storyline that sees Granville close the Doncaster shop.
A gentle return after five decades
The special reconnects viewers with a character who grew from timid assistant to canny shopkeeper. It serves as both a celebration and a farewell. Jason, now 85, has spoken of how the role shaped his career and personal life. The programme promises laughter, reflection and a look behind the counter at how the show was made.
Open All Hours: Inside Out will run for 90 minutes on U&GOLD in 2026, blending new material with rare archive and behind‑the‑scenes footage.
Producers are framing the broadcast as a full-circle moment. It acknowledges the pilot that aired in 1973, the classic series that defined early-evening schedules from 1976 to 1985, and the successful return as Still Open All Hours from 2013 to 2019. Expect affectionate nods to Ronnie Barker’s formidable Arkwright, to the clatter of the till, and to a community anchored by a corner shop where small talk carried big heart.
What you can expect on the night
- A brand-new short scene by Roy Clarke that brings Granville’s story to a close.
- Jason back in character to lock the Doncaster shop door, one last time.
- Exclusive footage from the set and candid memories from cast and crew.
- Clips spanning 50 years, restored for modern screens.
- Stories about the props, the till, and the tricks behind those famous sight gags.
“Granville” has been part of British life for 50 years, from the original pilot in 1973 to the reboot that ran until 2019.
Why Granville still matters
The shopfront comedy captured everyday British life with warmth and mischief. It charted changes in high-street habits, class tensions, and the stubborn charm of independent shops. Granville, once stuck behind the counter, gradually became the keeper of traditions and the fixer of neighbours’ worries. That arc gave viewers a rare comic portrait of responsibility and ageing that still resonates.
For younger audiences, reruns made the show a family ritual, passing jokes between generations. For older fans, the series preserves a portrait of post-war Yorkshire wit and the rhythms of cash-in-hand retail. Its music, pacing and close-quarters staging formed a style now studied in television comedy courses. The new special doubles as an accessible primer for anyone who has only met Granville in short clips online.
A timeline of shopfront laughs
|Year
|Milestone
|1973
|Pilot introduces Arkwright and Granville
|1976–1985
|Original series runs, becoming a staple of British comedy
|2013–2019
|Still Open All Hours returns with Granville as shop owner
|2026
|Open All Hours: Inside Out, a 90‑minute anniversary special on U&GOLD
Jason’s final bow and the pull of nostalgia
Jason’s decision to step back after this broadcast adds poignancy. He has voiced a deep affection for the part, having played Granville for more than half his life. Fans will sense the layers: a goodbye to a role, a salute to a collaboration with the late Ronnie Barker, and a thank-you to viewers who kept the shop open across five decades.
The actor recently spoke about a difficult period with Covid, a reminder of the pressures faced by a veteran performer. That context adds weight to a carefully planned farewell. The new filming is understood to be paced to suit Jason’s comfort, with production designed around reflection rather than stunts or demanding set pieces.
Closing the shop is not just a plot point; it is a gentle metaphor for a comic era drawing its shutters with grace.
Craft behind the counter
Roy Clarke’s involvement matters. His writing balances pathos with punchlines, building stories from small exchanges and everyday frustrations. The new scene will likely honour that balance. Expect precise character beats rather than spectacle. Expect the till to click, the bell to jingle, and the payoff to arrive on a quiet line delivered with timing honed over years.
Production teams working on retrospectives often rely on restoration and careful curation. Archivists retrieve rushes and behind-the-scenes reels, sound engineers clean laughter tracks, and editors weave then-and-now interviews with scene study. That craft helps the programme speak to first-time viewers without losing the texture that long-time fans cherish.
How the special could land with you
For many, this is a chance to sit with parents or grandparents and share a comedy that shaped tea-time viewing. For others, it brings a character from clips into full focus. The 90-minute run-time gives room to breathe. It invites you to enjoy the gags you remember while learning how they were built, beat by beat, cue by cue.
- Set aside a family watch-along and invite someone who has only seen the highlights.
- Pay attention to how sightlines, props and pauses carry the humour.
- Listen for the musicality in Jason’s delivery that bridges the original and the reboot.
What this means for British comedy’s memory
Anniversary programmes often become teaching tools, showing how a series influenced everything from pacing to shopfront settings in later sitcoms. This special arrives at a time when corner shops are still social anchors, even as retail moves online. The broadcast underlines why small, local stories endure on national television.
Comedy revivals can falter when they chase bigger gags and faster cuts. This farewell leans toward memory and meaning. It centres on character, heritage and the bond between performer and audience. That choice should give the special a life beyond a single festive slot and make it a reference point for future writers and actors.
Practical notes for viewers
The channel has confirmed a 2026 transmission on U&GOLD, with exact scheduling to follow. Expect a high-profile slot and companion repeats of landmark episodes. If you plan a viewing party, allow time either side for conversation; the format is built to spark stories and shared laughter.
Want to expand your appreciation? Try a simple scene study. Pick an early exchange between Arkwright and Granville, then compare it with a moment from Still Open All Hours. Note how the camera holds on reaction shots, how props are placed to set up payoffs, and how pauses guide the room’s laughter. This small exercise can deepen your enjoyment when the new special lands.
Fifty years on, one shop sign still flickers. For one night in 2026, the door will open and close, properly, at last.