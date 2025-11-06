You on a tight budget this winter: will ACTION’s €19.95, 115 x 175 cm, 100% recycled rug tempt you?

Cold tiles, tighter bills, and a craving for comfort push many of us towards quick home fixes. One aisle find now steals attention.
Shoppers hunting warmth without waste keep circling the same question: can a low-cost high-impact rug lift a room and still hold up?
A cold-season quick fix that people can actually afford
As temperatures drop, bare floors feel unforgiving. A soft rug warms contact points, softens acoustics, and makes a room feel finished. The Indi rug on sale at Action has become an unexpected talking point because it mixes a large footprint, a gentle handfeel, and a tiny price tag. It suits living rooms, bedrooms, and rental flats that need fast character without a long shopping list.
Price watchers note the headline figure: €19.95 for a 115 x 175 cm rug made from 100% recycled materials.
Why the Indi looks pricier than it is
The appeal starts with its size. At 115 x 175 cm, it frames a coffee table or softens the landing zone beside a bed. The proportions feel balanced, so you avoid that “postage stamp” look small mats create. Texture sells it further. The pile feels cushioned rather than scratchy, which matters on autumn mornings and late-night film sessions.
Materials, comfort and colour choices
The rug’s fibre mix uses recycled cotton and polyester. Cotton lends a natural touch and better breathability. Polyester adds resilience, colour fastness and easier stain management. Together they create a surface that feels gentle underfoot yet resists flattening faster than low-end acrylics.
Colours land in the safe-but-stylish zone. Neutrals flatter Scandi and minimalist rooms; warmer tones help boho schemes. A muted palette avoids clashing with existing sofas, curtains or oak floors. That restraint is exactly why budget updates work: you can layer without repainting walls.
Composition matters as much as cost: the Indi uses 100% recycled fibres, blending cotton comfort with polyester durability.
Sizing, coverage and where it actually fits
At 115 x 175 cm, the rug covers roughly 2.01 m². That footprint suits:
- Small living rooms with a two-seater sofa and compact coffee table
- Bedrooms where you want warm toes on both sides of a double bed
- Home offices to reduce chair noise and echo on hard floors
If your space is larger or your sofa spans three seats, you may want a second rug to layer or a bigger option from the same aisle for cohesion.
Budget maths that adds up
Divide €19.95 by 2.0125 m² and you get roughly €9.92 per m². That sits well under typical high street prices for similar sizes, which often start above €20 per m². Savings grow if you plan two rooms at once or need a seasonal swap without committing to custom sizing.
Roughly €9.92 per m² makes this one of the sharpest quick upgrades for warming a hard-floor home.
The small print you should read before you buy
Grip, care and lifespan
The Indi arrives without a non-slip backing. On smooth tiles or varnished wood, the rug may drift. An underlay fixes this and adds cushioning. For day-to-day care, vacuum regularly and rotate monthly to spread wear. Skip ironing. Avoid tumble drying. For spills, blot with a damp cloth and a tiny amount of mild detergent, then air-dry flat.
- Add a non-slip underlay to prevent rucking and sliding
- Vacuum with a brush set to low to protect fibres
- Rotate 180 degrees each month to even out sunlight and footfall
- Spot-clean promptly; avoid soaking to protect the backing
Where you can get it, and what to avoid
Action’s in-store model still applies across many regions for this rug. Stock varies by branch and by season, so timing helps. Some third-party sites claim to sell the same article at inflated prices or take orders they never ship. Stick to official stores and be wary of lookalikes using similar photos.
Check local stock in person. The Indi is an in-store buy in many markets and vanishes fast during cold snaps.
What else sits on the same shelf
If the 115 x 175 cm format is not quite right, other Action options cover different needs. Prices here reflect typical shelf tags and may fluctuate with stock.
|Option
|Approx. size
|Typical price
|Best for
|Faux-fur accent rug
|Small throw sizes
|From €8.95
|Soft texture by an armchair or bedside
|Washable rug
|Varies
|From €27.95
|Kids’ rooms, kitchens, high-crumble zones
|Large decorative rug
|130 x 190 cm
|€49.95
|Bigger lounges, dining zones under a 4-seat table
Set-up tips that make a cheap rug look tailored
Placement and proportion
In living rooms, let the front sofa legs rest on the rug to anchor the seating area. In bedrooms, run the rug two-thirds under the bed and extend on both sides for warm landings. Keep at least 20 cm breathing space from walls to avoid a cramped look.
Lighting and colour pairing
Warm lamps make neutral rugs read cosier. Cool daylight bulbs sharpen greys and blues. If your room leans dark, choose a mid-tone rug to avoid a heavy block on the floor. Match undertones to timber and textiles: cream with oak, cooler greige with concrete or pale ash.
Safety, comfort and practical add-ons
An underlay does more than stop slips. It shields fibres from hard-floor abrasion, lengthening the rug’s life. It also improves acoustic absorption, which helps in echo-prone rooms with plaster walls and big windows. If you have underfloor heating, pick an underlay rated for warm floors and keep the heat at manufacturer-advised settings to prevent fibre stress.
No-slip underlay prevents sliding and boosts comfort. It also slows wear from hard-floor friction.
Who benefits most from this buy
Renters and first-home buyers
Rugs offer reversible impact. You can stage a lounge, hide scuffs, and cut noise without drilling. When you move, roll and take it with you. The Indi gives that flexibility at a price that leaves room for curtains and lamps.
Families and pet owners
Recycled polyester strands resist a fair amount of paw traffic. Add a washable runner at entry points, then let the Indi handle the main seating area. For allergies, vacuum with a HEPA-filter model and sun-air the rug on dry days to freshen the fibres.
When to skip it and when to double up
Skip this size if your sofa spans more than 220 cm and you want all legs on the rug; go 130 x 190 cm or larger. In narrow rooms, layer two 115 x 175 cm rugs lengthways to create a visual corridor and carry a colour story from lounge to dining.
Final notes buyers keep asking about
How fast does it flatten? Any rug compacts in high-traffic spots. Rotate and use felt pads under heavy furniture. Can you steam it? Light steaming can lift pile, but keep the head moving and test a corner first. Sun fades dyes over time; draw curtains at midday if the rug sits in a bright box window.
If you are budgeting across a whole flat, map zones and rough costs. One Indi by the sofa (€19.95), a washable runner for the kitchen (€27.95), and a small faux-fur accent by a chair (€8.95) come to €56.85. That trio changes the feel of three rooms for less than a single mid-range custom rug, while keeping maintenance simple and replacements painless if fashions shift next year.