You paid £120 for cashmere last winter: why a £50 M&S alpaca jumper could save you 3x this year

Cold mornings bite, wardrobes strain, and budgets feel tight. A single knit may steady nerves and keep family routines calm.
British shoppers are eyeing a £50 M&S alpaca-blend jumper that many say feels softer than cashmere. With a majority natural-fibre mix, relaxed lines and deep autumn shades, it aims to bring warmth without weight or a premium price tag.
What sets alpaca apart
Alpaca fibre traps heat efficiently while staying light on the body. The yarn’s structure helps retain warmth without bulk, so layers don’t stack up. Many people find alpaca gentler on skin than sheep wool thanks to lower prickle and minimal lanolin. In practice, that means fewer scratchy moments on the school run or during a draughty commute.
Brushed yarns amplify the hand-feel. The soft halo creates a cushioned touch that sits comfortably over a tee or a long-sleeve base layer. Those who react to natural fibres can still wear it: add a thin cotton top beneath to keep contact light and irritation at bay.
Alpaca’s warmth-to-weight ratio lets you drop a layer while keeping the heat in, which matters on long, cold days.
The £50 M&S jumper, decoded
M&S positions this relaxed, textured crew neck as a cold‑weather staple you can wear on rotation. The brand states a 70% natural fibre blend, combining alpaca with complementary yarns for structure and durability. Shoppers call out olive green and deep burgundy as the standout colours, both easy to pair with denim, camel coats or black tailoring.
The cut leans roomy. Many buyers have chosen to size down for a closer line under blazers, while others take their usual size for a slouchier off‑duty look. Ribbed trims keep the hem and cuffs neat, so the silhouette stays tidy even after repeated wear.
- Price: £50 on the British high street
- Composition: majority natural fibres with alpaca in the blend (brand cites 70% natural content)
- Fit: relaxed through the body and sleeves
- Neckline: classic crew for easy layering
- Colours noted by shoppers: olive green and dark burgundy among seasonal options
- Best for: school run warmth, office layering, weekends and travel
The headline appeal is simple: a plush, alpaca‑rich feel that several shoppers say rivals cashmere at a fraction of the price.
How it compares on value
Compare like for like and the pricing stands out. Similar alpaca‑blend crews from premium labels often land above £100. Stretch to full alpaca or cashmere and you can hit two or three times the M&S ticket. That gap matters when you need reliable knitwear for real life—gym drop‑offs, frosty touchlines, long days at your desk.
Run a quick cost‑per‑wear check. Assume two winters and thirty wears each season. At sixty wears, the cost sits near 83p per outing. Add a second colour, and you double the outfit options without doubling your laundry load, since alpaca blends handle repeat wears well between washes.
|Fibre
|Warmth-to-weight
|Hand-feel
|Pilling tendency
|Care
|Typical high street price
|Alpaca blend
|High
|Soft, airy halo
|Low to moderate
|Cool wash, dry flat
|£45–£90
|Cashmere
|High
|Very soft
|Moderate to high early on
|Gentle wash, de‑pill
|£120–£200+
|Merino
|Medium
|Smooth, fine
|Low
|Machine‑washable options
|£40–£90
Fit, styling and day-to-night mileage
Go down one size for a neater line under a blazer or trench. Stick with your usual size for an off‑duty, boxy shape over long sleeves. Tuck just the front hem into straight‑leg denim for balance. Pair with a satin slip skirt and ankle boots for dinner. Pull it over a crisp shirt for the office; the crew frames a collar without fighting it.
Colour choice gives you different moods. Olive works with tan leather, navy, ecru denim and herringbone coats. Burgundy pairs smartly with charcoal, indigo and camel. Add a fine scarf and the knit holds its own in a chilly meeting room.
Sustainability and care
Alpaca contains little lanolin, so odours don’t cling as quickly. Air the jumper between wears to cut washing frequency. When you do wash, turn it inside out, use a cool cycle or a short hand wash, and lay it flat on a towel to dry. Skip the tumble dryer, which stresses fibres and shortens life.
Keep a fabric comb for the occasional bobble, especially at points of friction like under arms or seat belts. Store folded rather than hung to prevent the shoulders from stretching. Slip cedar blocks into drawers to deter moths through winter.
For sensitive skin
Wear a light cotton or modal long sleeve underneath to put smooth fabric between the knit and your skin. Pick a base layer with flat seams. That tiny barrier can make a big difference on a busy day when you move between heated rooms and cold air.
Who should buy and who should pass
- Buy if you want genuine warmth without the weight of heavy wool.
- Buy if you value easy styling: a crew neck layers smoothly and slots into most wardrobes.
- Buy if you seek natural fibres at a mid‑market price.
- Consider passing if you overheat in warm offices or prefer very fitted knits.
- Consider passing if you react to any animal fibres; test with a base layer first.
What to watch next
Test knit quality in store by stretching the cuff gently and seeing how fast it bounces back. Hold the fabric to the light; a consistent, even knit signals better durability. Check for a smooth inside finish, which reduces friction with shirts and base layers. If you plan to size down, try it over your typical under‑layer to ensure it still moves with you.
Think about your week before choosing a colour. If your wardrobe leans navy and grey, burgundy brings depth without clashing. If you live in earthy neutrals—tan, cream, sage—olive will slip straight in. Consider how a single £50 knit might trim your heating use on cold evenings at home. Even a small thermostat nudge, supported by a warm layer, can make winter feel more manageable.
For parents and commuters alike, the appeal sits in real‑world comfort. A soft, warm jumper you can pull on at 6am and still feel good in at 9pm earns its place. If the M&S alpaca blend delivers that experience at £50, it makes a persuasive case for upgrading your cold‑season rotation without raiding your savings.