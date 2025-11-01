You spend 83 hours a year ironing: is this £59.99 Beldray 3‑in‑1 iron the quick fix you need?

Overflowing wash baskets, last‑minute shirt creases, no cupboard space and a weekend away on the horizon. Sound familiar? Read on.
Households want kit that earns its keep. A compact iron that doubles as a travel tool and a steamer promises exactly that. The Beldray Trio Steam lands at £59.99 with a spec list that nudges it into multi‑tasker territory, aiming to shrink effort, storage and stress in one go.
What you’re getting for £59.99
This model is a three‑mode appliance: a full‑size iron, a compact travel iron, and a handheld garment steamer. It runs at 1800W, carries a ceramic soleplate for smooth glide, and houses a removable 180 ml water tank. Steam output is quoted at 30 g per minute. Beldray’s SureTemp control aims to manage heat across fabrics from cotton to silk. An automatic shut‑off adds a safety backstop.
The pitch is simple: one device, three jobs, £59.99. Full‑size iron for laundry day, travel iron for hand luggage, steamer for quick refreshes.
Looks matter on crowded worktops. The finish comes in navy with a pale platinum accent, with a slim profile that slides into a narrow cupboard. It keeps the gadget from feeling like a hulking relic from the airing cupboard.
How the 3‑in‑1 trick works
Full‑size iron for weekly loads
Clip on the main soleplate and you get a standard iron for shirts, school uniforms and bedding. The ceramic base glides well, and the 1800W heater brings it up to working temperature quickly. The 30 g/min steam rate helps soften stubborn creases without soaking garments.
Travel iron for hand luggage
Pop off the main plate and a compact soleplate sits beneath. It’s smaller, so you work in shorter strokes, which suits hotel‑room touch‑ups and light packing. The lighter footprint fits cabin bags and packs neatly beside a travel adaptor.
Handheld steamer for time‑saving refreshes
Attach the brush and it switches into a steamer for vertical passes. This helps with delicate fabrics, layered pleats and items that wrinkle on contact with a board. It’s handy for curtains and suit jackets as well.
- Full‑size mode: fastest route through family laundry.
- Travel mode: emergency crease control before meetings or meals out.
- Steamer mode: quick wardrobe refresh and delicate fabric care.
Speed, safety and fabric care
At 1800W, heat ramps up briskly, so you can start within minutes. SureTemp control seeks to hold a stable temperature, cutting the risk of shine on synthetics and scorching on silk. The ceramic soleplate spreads heat evenly, so hems and collars get proper attention without hot spots.
Tank maths: 180 ml at 30 g/min gives roughly six minutes of continuous steam. Plan brief refills for duvet covers and heavy linen.
The automatic shut‑off protects against mid‑task distractions. If you step away to answer the door, the iron powers down to prevent mishaps. Pair that with a heat‑resistant rest mat and you keep worktops safer.
Design, storage and day‑to‑day handling
The slim body helps on tight boards. The removable tank simplifies refills at the sink, and you can empty it between sessions to slow limescale. The styling stays discreet, so it won’t clash with a modern kitchen if it sits out. Travel users gain a compact second soleplate without buying another device.
A quick compare of modes
|Mode
|Best for
|Heat/steam feel
|Pros
|Caveats
|Full‑size iron
|Bulk laundry, cottons, bedding
|Even heat, steady 30 g/min
|Fastest crease removal
|Refills on big loads
|Travel iron
|Holiday shirts, small items
|Focused heat, shorter strokes
|Lightweight, packable
|Slower on large garments
|Handheld steamer
|Delicates, jackets, curtains
|Gentle vertical steam
|No board needed
|Less crisp pleats
Does it save you time and space?
Households often spend the equivalent of a working week each year wrestling with creases. A three‑mode tool trims setup time because you switch tasks without hunting for a second device. It also pares down storage. One base unit replaces a standalone steamer and a separate travel iron, freeing a shelf in a hallway cupboard.
Real‑world cost and upkeep
Electricity use matters with high‑draw appliances. At 1800W, a 30‑minute session uses roughly 0.9 kWh. On a typical domestic tariff, that’s around 25–30p per half hour. Short, targeted sessions in steamer mode can cut run time when you only need a quick refresh.
Water quality shapes performance. Hard water leaves scale. Use filtered or part‑distilled water and empty the tank after each session. Wipe the ceramic plate while warm with a soft cloth to keep glide smooth. Avoid perfumed additives that can gum up vents.
What to check before you buy
- Corded or cordless: this unit is corded, so think about socket positioning.
- Tank size: 180 ml is compact. Large bedding sets will need refills.
- Vertical steam expectations: steamers relax fibres but won’t produce razor‑sharp creases.
- Performance vs steam generators: high‑pressure generator irons sprint through heavy cotton but cost far more and demand more space.
- Weight and grip: if you have wrist pain, test the handle shape and balance.
Who this suits
Flat‑dwellers with minimal storage gain from three functions in one body. Parents handling school shirts Monday to Friday get speed from the full‑size mode. Regular travellers can ditch a separate travel iron. Renters who can’t stash big kit benefit from the slimmer profile.
If your routine splits between quick midweek touch‑ups and a weekly load, the 3‑in‑1 format meets both without extra gear.
Practical ironing and steaming tips
Sort by fabric. Do synthetics at lower heat first, then move to cottons and linens as you step up temperature. For shirts, press collars and cuffs first, then sleeves, then the body. In steamer mode, hang garments on sturdy hangers and pull fabric taut with your free hand for faster results. For stubborn trouser creases, use a pressing cloth to protect fabric and add a touch more heat in iron mode.
A note on fabric risks and wins
Printed T‑shirts and transfers can smear under high heat. Flip them inside out or stick to steamer mode. Wool suits respond well to gentle steam with the brush attached, as the bristles lift fibres while the steam relaxes them. For silk, keep the head moving and test on an inside seam before a full pass.
Where this fits in your home setup
If you already own a bulky steamer you rarely use, this consolidates your kit. If your current iron is dated, heavy and slow to heat, the 1800W rating and ceramic plate offer a clear upgrade. If you iron king‑size linen every week, a high‑capacity steam generator still wins for pace, but this unit narrows the gap while staying compact and affordable.
The bottom line for busy households
Three functions for £59.99 is a straightforward value claim. The switchable soleplate and brush turn one appliance into a flexible tool for daily life, holidays and everything in between. Pair it with smart habits—short sessions, careful fabric sorting, and regular descaling—and you reduce effort without giving up tidy results.