You spent 12 minutes on breakfast last week: could £2.40 and 2 pears give you a golden start?

Cold mornings call for warmth, colour and comfort. A golden slice, a soft fruit, a pan whispering on the hob invite you in.
As clocks slip back and kitchens glow, an autumn ritual rises: brioche French toast with pear, fast, fragrant and deeply soothing.
What’s behind the golden rush
Across Britain, busy kitchens chase calm before the commute. People want speed, value and a plate that still feels generous. Brioche French toast with pears ticks those boxes. It needs two pans, 12 minutes and a few cupboard standards. It also brings real payoff: caramel edges, custardy crumb, and fruit that turns silky without fuss.
Two pears, four thick slices, 12 minutes on the hob. You get crisp edges, a soft centre and a warm, honeyed finish.
This isn’t just another sweet start. Pears carry fibre and gentle perfume. Brioche brings structure and a buttery lift. Cinnamon and vanilla add quiet depth. The method stays simple, so you can keep moving while the crust turns amber.
Ingredients you actually have
The short shopping list
- 4 thick slices of brioche, 2–3 cm each
- 2 just-ripe pears (Conference, Comice or Williams work well)
- 2 medium eggs
- 150 ml whole milk
- 40 g caster sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 30 g unsalted butter for the brioche, plus 10 g for the pears
- A pinch of ground cinnamon (optional)
- Orange zest, to finish (optional)
Choose pears that give slightly at the stem. They hold their shape in the pan, then soften as the heat builds. Brioche slices should feel springy. That structure stops them breaking once soaked.
Step-by-step in 12 minutes
Whisk a quick custard
Beat eggs with caster sugar until pale and foamy. Stir in milk in a thin stream. Add vanilla. The mixture should coat the back of a spoon without lumps.
Soak for a tender centre
Lay brioche in the custard for 30–45 seconds per side. The crumb should drink the liquid to the middle but stay intact. Lift with care to a plate. Keep close to the pan to avoid drips.
Pan-fry to caramel
Melt 30 g butter over medium heat. Slide in the slices without crowding. Cook 2–3 minutes per side. Aim for deep gold and a slight crunch at the edges. The centre should feel bouncy when pressed.
Soften the pears
While the brioche colours, peel the pears, core them and slice into slim wedges. In a second pan, melt 10 g butter. Add the pears, 1 tablespoon sugar and a pinch of cinnamon if you like. Cook 3–4 minutes, turning once. A light syrup will form and coat the fruit.
Plate with a warm gloss
Stack brioche on warm plates. Spoon pears on top and pour over the pan juices. Add a whisper of orange zest if you want brightness. Dust with a little extra sugar only if the fruit tastes sharp.
You spend 12 minutes and roughly £2.40 per person. You get heat, scent and a proper morning lift without waste.
Pears that hold and melt
Pick the right variety
Conference pears keep their shape while yielding inside. Comice turns lush and floral. Williams sits between the two and takes spice well. Choose fruit that is just shy of ripe. Over-soft pears collapse and release too much liquid.
Flavour boosters that stay subtle
Stir a pinch of cardamom into the sugar if you like citrusy lift. A scrap of orange zest at the end refreshes the butter. A touch of vanilla deepens the custard without shouting.
Cost, timing and nutrition at a glance
|Item
|Estimate per person
|Notes
|Time on hob
|12 minutes
|Parallel pans speed things up
|Cost
|~£2.40
|Pears £0.60 each, brioche £0.40, eggs £0.50, milk £0.20, butter/sugar £0.70
|Energy
|~480 kcal
|Varies with slice size and butter amount
|Protein
|~12 g
|From eggs and milk
|Fibre
|~4 g
|From pears and brioche crumb
What to expect on the plate
Texture contrasts that wake you up
The outside bites back with a thin caramel crust. The middle stays custardy and light. The pear slices slump slightly and shine with their own syrup. Cinnamon sits in the background. Orange lifts the finish. Nothing tastes heavy or claggy if you watch the heat.
Common pitfalls and quick fixes
- Brioche soggy in the centre: shorten the soak by 10 seconds per side or raise the heat slightly.
- Edges burn before the middle sets: drop the heat and use a heavier pan for even browning.
- Pears stew and turn mushy: start with firmer fruit and avoid covering the pan.
- Too sweet overall: reduce sugar by 10 g and rely on pear syrup for gloss.
Add-ons for busy mornings
Speed swaps that still taste right
No brioche to hand? Use thick-cut white or a soft challah. No vanilla? Grate in a little nutmeg. Skimmed milk works, though whole milk gives body. For dairy-free, use a rich oat drink and a neutral oil, then finish with a small knob of plant butter for aroma.
Protein and crunch without fuss
Scatter toasted hazelnuts for texture. Add a dollop of Greek yoghurt for cool contrast. A ribbon of clear honey suits tart pears. Dark chocolate shards suit Comice. Keep amounts small to protect the balance.
Food safety, storage and smart use
Make it safe and sensible
Cook eggs until the centre of the brioche feels set and springy. Serve hot. If you cook ahead, cool slices quickly on a rack and refrigerate for up to 24 hours. Reheat in a dry pan for 1–2 minutes per side to crisp up. Warm pears gently to avoid breaking them.
Waste less and plan better
Use slightly stale brioche; it soaks evenly and reduces crumbs. Turn leftover pear syrup into a drizzle for porridge. Freeze spare slices between baking paper for a weekday rescue. Toast from frozen over low heat to revive the crust.
Why this works right now
Autumn produce meets weekday pace
Pears peak as mornings darken. Brioche gives structure for quick caramelisation. The method respects time budgets without skimping on comfort. You stand over the hob for minutes, not half an hour, yet you send everyone out the door warm and fed.
For a lighter twist, swap two slices for one and add extra pear. For a richer plate, brush the brioche with a little brown butter as it leaves the pan. If you track costs, buy pears in twin-packs and freeze leftover slices of brioche; the price drops below £2 per person over a week. If allergies matter, use egg-replacer powder and a thicker plant milk; give the slices an extra 30 seconds per side so they set.