You spent £120 on frames last year, but this £8 IKEA tapestry cuts the faff: will you swap today?

Blank walls nag, budgets pinch, and rentals complicate nails. Fabric on the wall changes the mood fast, with little fuss.
Across the UK, shoppers are turning to soft, graphic textiles to warm up stark rooms without draining the bank balance. IKEA’s OMMJÄNGE hanging tapestry, priced at just £8, has become the go-to quick win: a 100% cotton wall piece inspired by Swedish folk heritage, designed to feel playful yet grown-up.
What’s caught shoppers’ attention
The OMMJÄNGE tapestry lands in that sweet spot between art and textile. It brightens a bare wall, adds a layer of texture, and softens the atmosphere in minutes. The look leans on motifs associated with Swedish folk art, updated with a contemporary sensibility that avoids anything twee. It suits a child’s room, yes, but it also works above a sofa, in a hallway, or by a desk.
At £8, you get instant colour, tactile warmth and renter-friendly installation. It’s the five‑minute facelift your wall has been waiting for.
Design notes that make it versatile
The tapestry reads as cheerful rather than loud, which means it plays well in mixed schemes. Minimalist rooms gain depth. Maximalist spaces gain a graphic anchor. In small homes, it pulls focus away from clutter by giving the eye a clear point to land.
Hanging made simple
Installation is where OMMJÄNGE earns its keep. Pre‑made holes at the top edge let you slide the textile over a suspension rod or use fixings that suit your wall. No glazing. No mounts. No heavy frame. The suspension rod isn’t included, but IKEA’s basic curtain rods and brackets are inexpensive and sized for small jobs.
- Quick thread: feed a slim rod through the top holes and rest it on two discreet hooks or brackets.
- Damage‑light option: use adhesive hooks suited to your paint or plaster and a lightweight dowel.
- Rental‑safe swap: clip the tapestry to a thin wooden batten, then hang the batten from a single centre hook.
- Speed refresh: move it seasonally between rooms; one minute down, one minute up.
Even if DIY makes you nervous, this is a straightforward job. The fabric is light, so you won’t wrestle with fixings or risk cracked plaster from a heavy frame.
Family‑friendly practicality
Framed prints look smart but come with glass, weight and worry. A textile wall hanging brings softness and fewer hazards. Kids can brush past without drama. If it gets a little dusty, a quick pass with a vacuum upholstery tool or a lint roller sorts it. No glass to smear. No corners to chip.
Care, cleaning and longevity
Day to day, maintenance is minimal. A fortnightly dusting keeps colours looking crisp. For minor marks, spot clean carefully and check any care label before attempting anything more involved. Rotate it a quarter turn every few months if the wall catches strong sunlight; that helps to keep exposure even.
Lightweight, soft and easy to move, this is décor you can re‑position as life changes—nursery today, home office tomorrow.
The £8 question: value versus framed prints
For many households, the real comparison is time and total cost. A print plus frame often involves shipping, assembly and a Saturday with a spirit level. A textile needs a rod and five free minutes. Here’s how the trade‑off typically looks:
|Feature
|Framed print
|OMMJÄNGE tapestry
|Typical upfront spend
|£30–£120+ for print and frame
|£8 for the tapestry
|Weight on the wall
|Moderate to heavy (glass and frame)
|Light (fabric and small rod)
|Installation
|Multiple fixings; careful levelling
|Single rod and two hooks
|Kid‑ and pet‑safe
|Glass risk if knocked
|No glass; soft edges
|Acoustic effect
|Minimal
|Fabric can help tame echoes
|Mobility
|Awkward to move, bulky to store
|Folds flat; easy to relocate
Where it fits in a real home
- Above a compact sofa where a large frame feels risky on plasterboard.
- In a narrow hallway to soften echoes and add a burst of colour in a tight space.
- Behind a desk to create a calm, patterned backdrop for video calls.
- In a child’s room where soft, flexible décor beats rigid frames.
- As a quick renter upgrade that leaves minimal marks when you move out.
Pair it with the coordinated OMMJÄNGE rug to pull a scheme together fast—floor and wall echo each other, so the room feels intentional.
What to check before you buy
Measure the wall area you want to fill and sketch where the top line should sit. Note your wall type—plasterboard needs different fixings to brick. If you’re using adhesive hooks, test one in an inconspicuous spot first. Consider light exposure if your space is very sunny. If anyone in the household has dust sensitivities, commit to a regular light vacuum so fibres stay clean.
Budget planning and a simple cost test
If you like to justify purchases, set a quick benchmark. Assume you’ll keep the tapestry up for 18 months while you decide on long‑term art. At £8, that’s roughly 44p per month. If you rotate it between two rooms for three years, the monthly outlay drops further. By comparison, a single framed poster at £60 used for the same period sits at about £1.67 per month, not including hanging hardware. The numbers aren’t the only factor, but they help frame the decision.
Small upgrades that compound
Textiles change how a room sounds and feels. In spaces with hard floors and bare walls, adding fabric reduces harsh reverberation and lends a softer, more lived‑in atmosphere. One hanging won’t transform a cavernous echo, yet paired with curtains, a rug and a few cushions, it nudges the balance in the right direction. That’s especially useful in new‑build flats with lots of hard surfaces.
If you’re planning a weekend refresh, map a simple trio: wall textile, coordinating rug and one tonal cushion. Keep patterns within a shared palette so nothing fights. Because the OMMJÄNGE tapestry is light and easy to store, you can keep a second style for seasonal swaps—brighter for spring, calmer for winter—without filling the loft.
Why this budget piece makes sense right now
Many households want personality without a long list of tools or a heavy bill. This £8 hanging meets that brief. It delivers texture, colour and a pinch of whimsy in places where framed art feels impractical. You thread a rod, lift it into place, and your room looks considered. For renters, for families, for anyone who prefers a simple fix over a complicated install, that’s a persuasive upgrade.