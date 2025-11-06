You, your sofa and £50: could Dunelm’s 1.5m floor lamp with shelves and 2m cable fix small rooms?

As nights draw in, families want warmth, order and light without another bulky unit stealing space from the sofa.
One £50 buy is making a case for doing the job of two bits of furniture at once, promising glow, storage and a calming corner.
The rise of hybrid lighting
Brits are reshaping tight living rooms with pieces that work as hard as they look. Lamps with built‑in shelves tick two boxes: they light a scene and tidy it. In a winter of early sunsets and sofa time, that blend feels timely. The latest talking point sits at the budget end of the market and comes from Dunelm.
Meet the Dunelm Jakob shelved floor lamp
Priced at £50, the Jakob Shelved Floor Lamp aims squarely at small spaces and renters who need flexibility. It stands over 1.5m tall, uses the leg area to support open shelves, and keeps controls simple with a foot switch. A 2m cable makes placement easier when sockets sit in awkward spots. You can pick from cream, gold or black, each with clean lines that pair with modern or mixed‑style rooms.
The shade is designed to soften output for a warm, ambient feel, while the shelves invite everyday objects to live within reach: a paperback, a plant, a framed photo, the remote you keep misplacing. Put it next to the sofa and it doubles as a resting spot for a mug while casting steady light for reading.
£50 price point, 1.5m height, 2m cable, a foot switch for easy control and three colours: cream, gold and black.
What it changes in your room
Lighting does more than banish shadows. Done well, it zones a space, adds rhythm and guides the eye to what matters. This lamp’s compact shelves let you shape a scene without rolling in an extra end table. That’s useful in alcoves, bay windows or the corner where a bulky side table never fit.
- Place one by the sofa for a reading nook and a safe spot for your book and cuppa.
- Use a pair to frame a fireplace, alcove or feature wall for symmetry.
- Drop it in a hallway to lift dark stretches while displaying family photos.
- In a studio flat, use it to divide sleeping and living zones with gentle light.
Because the shade aims for an ambient glow, you get comfort rather than glare. If you need task brightness, fit a higher‑lumen LED and angle seating to suit. For film nights, use a warmer bulb to keep eyes relaxed.
Key numbers at a glance
|Feature
|Detail
|Height
|Over 1.5m
|Cable length
|Approx. 2m
|Switch
|Foot switch
|Colours
|Cream, gold, black
|Use case
|Small rooms, sofa corners, alcoves
|Price
|£50
How shoppers are reacting
Feedback circulating around the Jakob centres on value and look. Buyers report it blends well with existing furniture, feels sturdy for the price bracket and elevates a room without shouting about itself. Several owners say it acts as the finishing touch post‑redecoration, with the shelves helping a corner feel styled rather than cluttered. The tone is consistent: decent build, tidy lines and a wallet‑friendly cost.
Many buyers highlight two wins: tidy storage at arm’s reach and a calmer, softer evening light.
Why shelf‑lamps resonate right now
Space is at a premium. Every extra surface carries weight in a compact lounge. A hybrid lamp offsets the need for a dedicated side table, freeing floor area and simplifying the layout. The result feels more open even when square footage stays the same. Minimal frames keep sightlines clear, while the shelves add a vertical display zone that pulls eyes upward and away from cables and clutter.
There’s a budget angle too. At £50, this sits where many families are comfortable spending to refresh a corner for winter without committing to a major redesign. The neutral finishes help it slot into Scandi‑leaning schemes, classic lounges or eclectic mixes of old and new.
Practical touches that matter day to day
The foot switch solves a small but common annoyance: no more fumbling under the shade. The generous cable buys freedom when sockets hide behind media units or under curtains. The shelves, while compact, keep essentials at hand. Place coasters on the top shelf for hot drinks. Stack two or three paperbacks on the middle. Reserve the bottom for a small plant to soften hard lines.
Set‑up, safety and maintenance
As with any tall, narrow furniture, think stability. Load lower shelves slightly heavier than the top to lower the centre of gravity. If you have toddlers or pets, position the lamp so it sits behind an armrest or within a corner where traffic is light. Route the cable along skirting boards with removable clips and leave slack near the foot switch to avoid tugging.
- Use an LED bulb sized for the shade to reduce heat and save energy.
- Avoid overloading shelves; treat them as display and convenience, not storage.
- Dust the shade and shelves weekly to keep light output consistent.
Running costs and light quality
Fit a 9W LED (roughly 800 lumens) for reading and you get bright, comfortable light at a low annual cost. At a typical UK electricity unit rate, a 9W bulb used three hours a day lands in the low single pounds per year. Warmer white (around 2700K) creates a relaxing mood for evenings; neutral white (around 3000–3500K) suits reading without harshness.
A 9W LED used three hours daily costs only a few pounds a year to run, yet gives ample reading light.
Where it works best
This piece slips in where a side table won’t. Think narrow terraces, new‑build living rooms with tight corners and rented flats where drilling shelves is off the cards. The cream finish warms pale schemes; gold adds a light touch of glam to mid‑century or velvet‑heavy rooms; black anchors monochrome spaces and balances colourful cushions or rugs.
Styling ideas without spending more
Match metal accents: echo the lamp’s finish with a nearby frame or tray. Keep the top shelf simple—one textured object or a small stack of books—to avoid visual clutter. If your sofa sits low, add a slim cushion to the seat nearest the lamp so the shade sits just above eye level when reading. Pair with a dimmable smart plug if you want to set evening scenes without moving from the sofa.
Who will feel the benefit
- Parents corralling toys and wanting one calm, grown‑up corner.
- Renters seeking impact without drilling or large furniture.
- Home workers carving a soft‑lit reading spot away from screens.
- Anyone chasing value: one purchase, two functions, three colour options.
A quick placement guide
|Room
|Best position
|What to place on shelves
|Living room
|Beside sofa arm
|Book, coaster, small plant
|Hallway
|Near mirror
|Key tray, framed photo
|Bedroom
|By reading chair
|Night‑time read, linen spray
|Studio
|Between zones
|Storage box, diffuser
The bottom line on Dunelm’s £50 shelved lamp
If your living room needs a softer evening glow and a place to set things down, this unit makes a strong case. It hits useful numbers—1.5m height, 2m cable, foot switch—while staying friendly to tight floor plans. Shoppers praise value and finish, and the three finishes slip into most palettes. Before you buy, measure your corner, think about bulb warmth, and decide what two or three items you want within reach. That clarity turns a simple lamp into a cosy ritual you’ll use every night.
One last tip for winter: pair the lamp with a low‑watt LED and set a timer for late afternoon. Returning to a softly lit room changes the feel of the whole evening, nudging screens aside and making space for a story, a cup of tea and a calmer pace.