You, your wardrobe and £48: are M&S bootflare jeans the 7-day fix for autumn fit and flare?

The weather turns, diaries fill, and denim must multitask. One familiar shape is quietly returning to centre stage this autumn.
As wide legs retreat and office dress codes tighten, the bootflare cut is sliding back into daily rotation. M&S has stepped in with a premium-feel pair priced at £48, pitched to balance comfort, polish and that leg-lengthening kick many readers crave.
Why bootflare is back
After seasons of relaxed silhouettes, shoppers are seeking structure without stiffness. The bootflare lands in that sweet spot. It trims the thigh, eases at the knee and opens just enough at the hem to skim footwear cleanly. The line looks neat under blazers and still reads casual with knits.
This shape also plays well with Britain’s mixed autumn. The hem clears damp pavements when paired with ankle boots. The cut swallows a thicker sock without obvious bulk. For parents juggling school gates and desks, it solves several style problems in one go.
The slight flare balances hips, makes calves look leaner and gives the illusion of longer legs without relying on towering heels.
Inside the £48 M&S pair
M&S’s current model centres on a mid-rise waist, a dark indigo wash and a controlled flare that starts under the knee. The brand has added a pressed front crease so the jeans read sharper than a standard bootcut. There is a classic button-and-zip fastening for a proper denim feel.
- Fabric: 99% cotton, 1% elastane for comfort stretch and shape recovery.
- Colour: deep indigo designed to dress up or down across the week.
- Rise and cut: mid-rise with a gentle bootflare to balance proportions.
- Care: machine washable at 40°C; air dry to preserve fit and finish.
- Styling: works with ankle boots, trainers or low heels without dragging.
Parents on forums praise the pair for versatility, noting the crease line’s smart effect and the way the flare sits neatly over ankle boots. The elastane eases movement on busy days, while the cotton content keeps the hand-feel grounded and breathable.
Fit notes you can use today
Watch the hem. Aim for a break that skims the top of your boot or trainer without puddling on the pavement. That single rule gives the clean line you see in lookbooks. A mid-rise can be kinder post-meal and when seated for long spells, yet it still allows a half-tuck with shirts and lighter knits. If you are between lengths, choose the longer option and ask for a simple hem; a neat turn-up inside preserves the flare’s proportions.
Footwear matters. A 3–6 cm block heel subtly extends the leg without sacrificing stability on wet leaves. Trainers with a slim profile keep the flare moving and prevent a heavy-looking ankle. Chunky soles can work, but ensure the hem clears the back edge to avoid fray.
Style maths and value
At £48, this is not the cheapest high-street denim, but the cost drops fast with regular wear. Rotate them twice a week from October to March and you are looking at roughly 50–60 outings. That brings cost-per-wear towards 80–95 pence before spring even arrives. Extend them into milder months with tees and loafers, and the figure continues to fall.
How to wear it all week
- Desk duty: tuck a striped shirt, add a navy blazer and ankle boots; the crease reads smart under a tailored lapel.
- School run: throw on a quilted jacket, a ribbed knit and trainers; the mid-rise keeps movement easy.
- Date night: silk blouse, heeled boots and a slim belt; the dark indigo behaves like tailored trousers in low light.
- Weekend wander: fisherman jumper, waxed jacket and weatherproof boots; the flare clears mud better than a wide leg.
- Casual Friday: Breton top, cropped trench and loafers; cuff the hem inside if your shoes are flat.
Care, colour and fabric
Dark indigo brings polish, yet it needs considerate care. Wash inside out on 40°C to reduce dye loss and preserve surface sheen. Pair with similar colours for the first few cycles. Resist tumble drying. Heat can shrink cotton fibres and relax elastane, softening the line you paid for.
Spot-clean between washes to prolong the colour. Hang to air after wear. If creases form, a light steam on the reverse side protects the finish and keeps that pressed front line looking intentional rather than crumpled.
Who it suits and what to avoid
Bootflare cuts serve many body types because they balance volume. If your hips are your widest point, the opening at the hem mirrors that width and creates a long column. If you are straighter through the middle, the flare adds movement and stops the silhouette looking boxy under knitwear. Taller readers may prefer a longer inseam to protect that clean drape over boots. Petites often find that a small hem adjustment keeps the knee break in the right place; that detail protects the leg-lengthening effect.
Avoid hems that drag, as they soak up rain and fray quickly. Watch pocket placement; pockets sitting mid-cheek usually flatter most shapes when the rise is mid. If you often feel restricted by high-rise denim, this mid-rise can ease pressure across the stomach without losing definition at the waist.
Beyond the trend
Denim works hardest when it crosses settings. The front crease on this pair expands its reach into meetings and semi-formal dinners where a true jean might feel too casual. That crease also guides your iron at home, so you can refresh the look in minutes before heading out.
If you are weighing this against another pair you already own, run a quick trial at home. Try three outfits you wear most: work, weekend and evening. Time how long it takes to feel pulled together in each. Pieces that shorten your getting-ready window often pay for themselves in reduced stress and fewer “panic buys”.
Practical extras to consider
Think about weatherproofing. A simple spray on dark denim can help water bead off, which keeps the hem crisp in drizzle. If you cycle, choose a reflective anklet that sits under the flare without snagging. For storage, fold along the crease and stack flat; this preserves the front line and saves you a press later.
If you want a similar effect in warmer months, hold on to the pair. Swap boots for loafers or sleek trainers, and trade heavy knits for lightweight cotton shirts. The cut’s balance does not depend on thick layers, which makes it a credible spring option as well.