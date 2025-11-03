Your £0.80-a-slice autumn saver: 50-minute sardine and onion quiche to beat the big shop tonight

Cold nights creep in, budgets pinch, and a humble tart steps forward with warmth, crunch and quietly generous fragrance.
Across Britain, cooks are raiding cupboards, not cash, and turning two tins of sardines and a pair of onions into a crowd-pleasing quiche. It lands on the table hot and golden. It smells inviting. It asks little of your wallet or your weekday time.
Why this quiche is trending with squeezed households
Tinned fish has moved from back-of-the-cupboard afterthought to reliable weeknight protein. Sardines bring depth, real nutrition and a fair price. Slow-cooked onions add sweetness that mellows the fish. Mustard and a spoon of cream bind everything with a sharp, silky finish. A scattering of cheese gives colour and a crisp top.
From about £4.40 in ingredients and 35 minutes in the oven, you feed six for roughly £0.80 a slice.
The method is quick. The parts are familiar. You can swap shortcrust for puff. You can choose Emmental or Comté. You can lean into heat with more mustard, or pull back for gentle flavour.
What you need
- 1 ready-rolled shortcrust or puff pastry
- 2 tins sardines in oil (about 230 g drained in total)
- 2 large yellow onions
- 2 tablespoons strong mustard
- 3 tablespoons crème fraîche or double cream
- 80 g grated cheese
- 1 tablespoon olive oil, plus salt, pepper and a pinch of fresh herbs
Ingredient notes and easy swaps
Shortcrust gives a firm bite. Puff delivers layered crunch that soaks up savoury juices. Sardines in oil work best. Tomato or lemon versions add a twist if you like brightness. Use parsley, chives or thyme. A little goes a long way. For cheese, a nutty alpine style melts neatly and browns well.
Low, slow heat turns onion slices into gold. That sweetness balances the sardines and keeps the filling rounded.
The 50-minute plan
Step-by-step snapshot
- Heat the oven to 180°C fan. Line a tart tin with the pastry on its paper. Prick the base.
- Drain the sardines. Mash them with 1 tablespoon mustard and the cream. Season to taste.
- Slice the onions thin. Soften them in olive oil on low heat until floppy and golden, not burnt.
- Spread the remaining mustard thinly over the pastry. Spoon a little of the cream across the base.
- Layer in the onions, then the sardine mixture. Top with grated cheese and a pinch of herbs.
- Bake for about 35 minutes, until evenly brown and set. Rest a few minutes before slicing.
Serve warm with sharply dressed leaves. A bitter salad mixes well with the richness. Rocket, young chard or shredded cabbage work with toasted nuts for crunch.
What it costs in the UK today
Prices shift by region and brand. Here is a realistic basket using supermarket own labels and mid-range basics.
|Item
|Quantity
|Typical price
|Cost used
|Ready-rolled pastry
|1 sheet
|£1.20–£1.50
|£1.30
|Sardines in oil
|2 tins
|£0.65–£1.00 each
|£1.60
|Onions
|2 large
|£0.30–£0.50
|£0.35
|Mustard
|2 tbsp
|—
|£0.15
|Crème fraîche/double cream
|3 tbsp
|—
|£0.22
|Grated cheese
|80 g
|—
|£0.56
|Olive oil, herbs, seasoning
|pantry
|—
|£0.18
|Ingredient total
|—
|—
|£4.36
Energy matters too. A fan oven at 180°C for 35 minutes uses roughly 0.8–1.1 kWh. At about £0.25–£0.30 per kWh, that is near £0.20–£0.33. Add that to ingredients and six generous portions sit around £0.80 each.
Six hot slices, a cold salad and a low bill: a practical answer to the midweek “what’s for dinner?”
Nutrition, sustainability and who benefits
Sardines supply omega‑3 fats and quality protein. They sit low on the marine food chain, which tends to bring a lighter footprint than larger predatory fish. Onions add fibre and natural sweetness. Cheese and cream bring calcium and energy. A slice pairs well with leafy greens for balance.
- Active households gain quick fuel without heavy spending.
- Students get a reliable bake that reheats well.
- Families can cut waste by using up herbs and the end of a cheese block.
Risks and considerations
Fish allergies rule this out. Check for small bones when mashing sardines. Watch salt if you monitor sodium. Use dairy swaps if needed: plant cream and a melty vegan cheese give a similar set, though flavour shifts slightly. Sardines are generally low in mercury compared with tuna or swordfish.
Flavour control without fuss
Mustard sets the tone. A heaped spoon on the base gives a lively bite. A thinner smear keeps things gentle. Good tins matter. Sardines in olive oil hold their shape and taste clean. The onions ask for patience. Keep the flame low. Stir now and then. Let them turn soft and honeyed. That is the backbone of the dish.
Serving, storage and make-ahead
Serve large wedges for dinner or cut small squares for a nibble. Fresh herbs on top at the table lift the aroma. Keep leftovers in the fridge for up to two days. Reheat on a tray in a hot oven to bring back the crisp base. The microwave softens pastry. A blind bake is optional here, but handy if your tin is very deep or your pastry runs thin.
Smart variations that respect the budget
Stir lemon zest into the sardine mix for extra lift. Swap a third of the onions for sliced leeks if you have them. Add a pinch of chilli flakes if you like heat. Change the cheese to cheddar for a cheaper option and a stronger edge. Try puff pastry if you want lighter layers and a faster rise.
Extra ideas to stretch your budget further
Batch the onion step at the weekend. Cook a full pan of sliced onions slowly, cool, then freeze in flat portions. You cut 15 minutes from weeknight cooking and avoid buying ready-cooked packs. Use the same onions in toasties, omelettes and stews.
Run a simple price check. Note the lowest sardine price per 100 g at two local shops and buy two extra tins when it dips. A cupboard buffer supports future meals at last week’s prices. The same strategy works with pastry and cheese. Small habits like these protect your food budget and keep this quiche on hand when you need comfort fast.