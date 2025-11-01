Your 31 October on Wikipedia: 7 facts, 6 obits and 95 theses — what did you really miss today?

Today’s Wikipedia front page reads like a living noticeboard, mixing fresh grief, old quarrels and quirky facts you did not expect.
Open the site today and you meet a mash‑up of the present and the past. A curated column flags conflicts and elections. A sober roll call marks recent deaths. A box of curiosities throws up monks, emperors and a border post that would not yield. And a calendar reminds you why 31 October carries weight far beyond pumpkins and masks.
Why today’s front page matters
Wikipedia is not a newspaper, yet its front page mirrors what millions search and read. Volunteers update it, debate it, and move it along. The mix changes every few hours. You see what gripped readers yesterday, what they chase now, and what still shapes the day.
Today’s featured and topical picks range widely. They reach from Côte d’Ivoire’s politics and protests in Serbia to the Gaza conflict, Sudan’s civil war and the ocean‑going Transat Café L’Or race. The thread is simple: events that push you to ask who holds power, who resists, and who pays the price.
More than 300 language editions, and well over 100,000 active editors each month, shape what you see here.
From headlines to homework
The layout nudges you to learn fast. A box titled “Did you know?” throws sharp facts. A memorial list draws eyes to names you may have heard on the radio. The “On this day” panel shifts your view of 31 October with six precise reminders, from 1517 to 2011.
On this day: five moments you will carry into tomorrow
|Year
|Event
|Why it matters now
|1517
|Martin Luther pins 95 theses in Wittenberg.
|One act sparks a chain that reshapes power, literacy and the idea of protest.
|1793
|The Girondins face the revolutionary tribunal and execution.
|Revolutionary justice shows its sharpest edge, and political purges leave scars.
|1968
|Lyndon B. Johnson orders a halt to bombing in North Vietnam.
|Signals matter in war; words from the top recalibrate both diplomacy and morale.
|1978
|Spain’s Cortes approves a new constitution.
|A country walks out of dictatorship, and drafts rules for a modern democracy.
|2011
|The world population reaches seven billion by UN estimate.
|Every service you use, from bins to buses, feels the weight of that number.
Seven billion in 2011 was not just a statistic; it set budgets, targets and arguments for a decade.
Names you might have searched today
The obituary roll calls people who shaped music, politics, art and sport. Recent entries span several days, and they pull readers into lives lived at full tilt:
- 30 October: Erik Marchand; Luis Zubero.
- 29 October: Lise Bacon; Günter Haritz; Ilona Kassai; Alison Knowles; Maria Riva; James Senese.
- 28 October: Richard Bonnot; Anthony Chaplain; Bernard Grandmaître; Hui Shiu-hung; Mimmo Jodice; Koko Komégné; Frans Melckenbeeck.
- 27 October: Barthélemy Adoukonou; Shraga Bar; Rafael Calvo Ortega; Odd Martinsen; José Manuel Ochotorena; Prunella Scales.
These lists often drive sudden spikes in page views. Fans look for dates, families look for accuracy, and journalists check spellings before the six o’clock broadcast. The edit history shows that work in motion, with corrections landing within minutes.
Did you know: four sharp facts to keep
Today’s curiosity box is a reminder that strangeness sits next to policy and war:
- Antonio Vivarini’s Saint Louis of Toulouse still draws quiet crowds in Tours, five centuries on.
- A Tibetan exile in France received the Légion d’honneur, a first for that community in the country.
- Qin Shi Huang, the first emperor of a unified China, swallowed cinnabar in his search for immortality.
- Nine French soldiers at the Pont‑Saint‑Louis outpost held their line two days after the 1940 armistice.
Power meets mortality in a single list: emperors seek life without end; soldiers give theirs without complaint.
What the curation says about today
Conflict dominates the news‑facing panels: Gaza, Sudan, and street protests in Serbia. A line on Côte d’Ivoire’s fourth‑term presidency prompts questions about constitutions and consent. A racing yacht entry lightens the mix, yet it points to risk and sponsorship money that underwrite elite sport. This spread is deliberate. Volunteers aim for breadth and verifiability, not a single agenda.
Three quick numbers that jump out
- 95: the theses that still define arguments on faith and authority.
- 9: the soldiers who kept a border post under fire after an armistice was signed.
- 7,000,000,000: a milestone that reorders planning for cities, schools and clinics.
If you use this page to follow the news, do it well
You can treat the front page as a daily brief. You can also hold it to a standard. Five checks take under ten minutes and save you from dead ends.
- Look at the sources: click the footnotes first and scan the dates and publishers.
- Open the talk page: see which claims trigger debate, and how editors resolved disputes.
- Scan recent changes: a flurry of edits on a sensitive topic signals caution.
- Cross‑check one core fact elsewhere: an official registry, a court docket or a statistical office.
- Note the time stamps: fast‑moving conflicts age by the hour; yesterday’s map can mislead by noon.
Give yourself 10 minutes per topic: five for sources, three for talk and history, two for a second source.
Want to contribute today? Start small and smart
You do not need to write a full biography. Many editors start by fixing dates, adding a missing citation or tidying a lead sentence. Key places on the site guide you through first steps: the community portal, a help summary, the founding principles, and spaces where you can ask questions. Talk pages underpin the whole effort. They gather reasoning and keep disagreements on the record.
Extra context that widens the lens
What a featured slot means
Featured items pass strict checks: comprehensive coverage, strong citations and clean prose. They sit in the showcase to set a standard. That standard helps you judge the rest. If a breaking topic lacks depth, you will feel the gap at once.
A 10‑minute verification drill you can try
Pick one “On this day” line. Take the 1968 bombing halt. Check the article’s source list for a contemporary statement from the White House. Read the lead and the background section. Open the talk page to see whether dates or motives caused friction. Cross‑check with a public archive. You just did a robust, quick audit.
Risks and advantages to remember
- Risk: fast edits can smuggle errors into hot topics. Your checks catch them.
- Risk: old articles may rely on dated links. A fresh source adds value.
- Advantage: transparent edit histories show who changed what, and when.
- Advantage: a huge volunteer base corrects mistakes quickly on high‑traffic pages.
Today’s front page looks scattered at first glance. It is not. It blends six centuries of cause and effect with names from this week and facts that unsettle habits. If you give it half an hour, you come away with clearer questions, better sources, and a sharper sense of what matters to you right now.