Your £5 midweek rescue: 8 sweet potato savoury pancakes in 20 minutes — can dinner get softer?

Misty evenings, cold hands, hungry faces. A warm plate lands, smells faintly sweet, and everything suddenly feels easier again.
Tonight’s quick fix leans on grated sweet potato, a warm spice note, and a pan that does the rest. The result stays tender, pairs with whatever sits in your fridge, and brings calm to a busy table.
Why sweet potato pancakes are winning midweek dinners
These savoury pancakes sit somewhere between a fritter and a fluffy blini. Grated sweet potato lightens the batter, traps moisture, and adds gentle sweetness. You get colour, comfort and a soft bite without extra fuss. They cook fast, hold well, and take toppings like a charm.
Swap part of the flour for finely grated sweet potato to lock in moisture and keep the crumb cloud-soft.
They also suit the rhythm of the week. You can whisk the batter ahead, cook in batches, and reheat without drying them out. Add cheese for a melty centre, or keep them dairy-free and top with a tangy yoghurt swirl at the table.
The essentials you already have
Pantry staples do the heavy lifting. One bowl, one pan, and 20 minutes.
- 250 g finely grated raw sweet potato
- 120 g plain flour (or half plain, half buckwheat for a nutty edge)
- 2 medium eggs
- 180 ml milk
- 1 tbsp olive oil, plus a little for the pan
- 1 packet baking powder (about 11 g)
- Salt, pepper, and a pinch of grated nutmeg
- Optional: 60 g grated hard cheese (Cheddar, parmesan, or a firm goat’s cheese)
How to get them soft, golden and even
Mix with purpose
Whisk flour, baking powder, salt, pepper and nutmeg in a large bowl. Crack in the eggs. Stream in the milk and whisk until smooth. Fold through the sweet potato and olive oil. Add cheese if you fancy a richer finish. Stop mixing as soon as the batter looks even.
Once the baking powder is in, keep the mixing brief. Less stirring means more lift on the plate.
Cook like a pro
Warm a non‑stick pan over medium heat with a slick of oil. Spoon in batting‑order dollops, about two heaped tablespoons each. Nudge to a neat round. When tiny bubbles appear on top and the edges look set, flip. Cook each side for 2–3 minutes until speckled gold. Keep cooked pancakes under a clean tea towel so the steam preserves their softness.
Quick plan for a 20‑minute dinner
- Minutes 0–5: Grate sweet potato, measure dry ingredients.
- Minutes 5–8: Whisk batter. Heat the pan.
- Minutes 8–18: Cook pancakes in two to three batches.
- Minutes 18–20: Plate up with a crisp salad or an egg.
Make it your own
Flavours that lift the plate
- Fresh herbs: chives or parsley stirred into the batter.
- Spice: 1 tsp smoked paprika or ½ tsp ground cumin for warmth.
- Salty pops: small cubes of feta or chopped sun‑dried tomatoes.
- Topping: a spoon of herbed yoghurt or crème fraîche for contrast.
- Protein: a poached egg, flaked hot‑smoked salmon, or crisp pancetta.
Try buckwheat for a rustic edge, or use a gluten‑free plain flour blend if you need to avoid wheat. Swap milk for unsweetened oat or almond milk; add a splash of lemon to balance the sweetness.
What it costs, what you get
|Yield
|Active time
|Typical cost (UK)
|Per serving energy
|Protein per serving
|8 medium pancakes
|20 minutes
|About £3.80–£5.00 for 4 people
|260–320 kcal (2 pancakes)
|10–15 g with cheese or a poached egg
Prices vary by shop and cheese choice. Keep the add‑ons simple and the whole dinner lands around a fiver for four.
Storage, freezing and easy reheating
Cooked pancakes keep for two days in a sealed container in the fridge. Reheat in a dry pan over medium heat for a minute per side, or slide into a 160°C oven for 6–8 minutes. They also freeze well. Cool completely, layer with baking paper, and freeze for up to two months.
Reheat frozen pancakes straight in the toaster or a 170°C oven. Steam escapes, edges crisp, centres stay plush.
Nutrition and balance
Sweet potato brings beta‑carotene, fibre and potassium. Pair two pancakes with greens and an egg for a balanced plate. Choose yoghurt and herbs instead of full‑fat sauces if you watch saturated fat. A scattering of pumpkin seeds adds crunch and zinc without overshadowing the soft texture.
Troubleshooting soft, even pancakes
- Too dense? Grate the sweet potato finer and avoid over‑mixing.
- Breaks on flipping? Wait for set edges and clear bubble trails before turning.
- Greasy surface? Wipe the pan between batches and use a light brush of oil.
- Bland bite? Increase salt slightly and add a pinch more nutmeg or paprika.
Smart swaps for allergies and preferences
Gluten‑free: use a certified gluten‑free plain flour blend and check your baking powder. Dairy‑free: switch to plant milk and skip the cheese, or fold in nutritional yeast for savoury depth. Egg‑free: try a flax “egg” (1 tbsp ground flaxseed + 3 tbsp water per egg); let the mixture stand five minutes before mixing.
Serving ideas that feel like a treat
Keep it simple on busy nights. Stack pancakes, add a spoon of lemony yoghurt, and finish with a handful of rocket. For weekend plates, try a soft‑yolk egg, crisp bacon crumb, and a drizzle of hot honey. A sharp slaw of cabbage and apple cuts the sweetness and adds crunch.
Why this method works
Grated sweet potato holds water and releases it slowly as the pancakes cook. Baking powder lifts the structure before it dries out, leaving a tender centre. Resting the cooked pancakes under a tea towel traps gentle steam and prevents the crust from toughening.
Moisture from the vegetable plus measured leavening equals a tender crumb that survives a second day.
Small extras that change the game
Use a measuring scoop for equal size. Keep the pan at a steady medium heat to avoid scorching. Add a tiny squeeze of lemon to the batter if your sweet potatoes taste very sweet. If you want more crunch, press a few sesame seeds onto the uncooked side before flipping.
Good to know before you shop
Orange‑fleshed sweet potatoes tend to be sweeter and moister than paler varieties. Choose firm roots with smooth skins and no sprouts. Store in a cool, dark cupboard, not the fridge, to protect texture and flavour. One medium potato usually grates to the 250 g you need.
A final nudge for busy evenings
Batch‑cook on a Sunday, freeze, and build weeknight meals in minutes. Two pancakes, a fried egg, and a fast salad deliver colour, comfort and calm with little washing‑up. When time runs tight and hands are cold, this soft stack earns its place on your table.