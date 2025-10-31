Your bathroom staples recalled: 28 brand names, 30+ soaps and shampoos pulled—could you be at risk?

Parents, carers and hospital staff are eyeing their bathroom shelves with fresh concern as routine hygiene turns into a worry.
Across the United States and Puerto Rico, a recall that began with antiseptic cleansers has widened to dozens of everyday products. The New Jersey manufacturer DermaRite Industries has expanded its action after tests linked multiple lines to contamination with Burkholderia cepacia complex, a hardy bacterium that can cause dangerous infections in people with weakened immune systems.
What changed in the recall
The company first pulled select antiseptic cleansers in July. The list now stretches across 28 additional brand names, touching shampoos, lotions, deodorants, foaming cleansers and hand gels found in care homes, hospitals and private bathrooms. Distribution covered the US and Puerto Rico.
More than 30 products are affected, including popular hospital-style foams and 800–1,000 ml bag‑in‑box refills used at bedsides and in wards.
DermaRite says it has received no confirmed reports of illness tied to these products to date. The company has not said how contamination occurred. It is asking customers and facilities to check stocks immediately and dispose of affected items.
Which products are now on the list
The expansion covers a broad mix of personal care goods sold under DermaRite labels and partner lines. Examples include:
- DermaKleen, DermaVera, DermaRain, DermaDaily and DermaKlenz cleansers and washes
- PeriFresh, PeriGiene and TotalBath perineal and body cleansers
- GelRite and San‑E‑Foam hand hygiene products
- Renew shampoo/body wash and skin repair products
- UltraSure Deodorant pump spray
- Lantiseptic and McKesson skin protectants
Documentation supplied with the recall points to many items marked with “all lots on or before Aug‑2027.” Select item numbers cited include 190 (3‑N‑1 Cleansing Foam), 98 (DermaKleen 7.5 oz), 106 (GelRite 16 oz) and 266 (UltraSure Deodorant 4 oz), among numerous others.
|Category
|Example brands
|Examples of pack sizes
|Recall window
|Hand hygiene
|GelRite, San‑E‑Foam, KleenFoam
|4 oz, 16 oz, 800 ml, 1,000 ml
|All lots on or before Aug‑2027
|Body cleansers
|DermaVera, TotalBath, 3‑N‑1, DermaKlenz
|4 oz, 7.5 oz, 8 oz, gallon, bag‑in‑box
|All lots on or before Aug‑2027
|Perineal care
|PeriFresh, PeriGiene
|7.5 oz, gallon refills
|All lots on or before Aug‑2027
|Skin protectants
|DermaVantage, Lantiseptic, McKesson
|Tubes, jars, single‑use packets
|All lots on or before Aug‑2027
|Deodorant
|UltraSure Deodorant
|4 oz pump spray
|All lots on or before Aug‑2027
|Shampoo/body wash
|Renew
|8 oz bottles, 800 ml refills
|All lots on or before Aug‑2027
Check labels for brand names listed by DermaRite and look for item numbers and expiry dates on or before Aug‑2027.
Why Burkholderia cepacia worries doctors
Burkholderia cepacia complex (Bcc) thrives in moist environments and can colonise surfaces, equipment and liquids. Once established, it resists many common antibiotics and can linger in the body. Clinicians see particular danger in the lungs.
People with cystic fibrosis (CF) face the highest stakes. Bcc can trigger a rapid and destructive pneumonia known as “cepacia syndrome”. In severe cases, infection spreads to the bloodstream, causing sepsis. Treatments rely on combinations such as trimethoprim‑sulfamethoxazole (often known by the brand Bactrim), meropenem or ceftazidime, but no single regimen works for everyone.
Who faces the greatest risk
Those most vulnerable include people with CF, patients receiving chemotherapy, people with sickle cell disease, and anyone recovering from serious burns. Even healthy users with minor cuts may develop localised skin infections if a contaminated product enters a wound.
For people with reduced immunity, a contaminated wash or lotion can become a pathway for invasive infection and life‑threatening sepsis.
How to check your cupboard today
Start with anything bought for hospitals, care homes or at‑home care. Many affected products look like standard soaps or lotions but carry clinical branding and larger refill formats.
- Locate the brand name, item number and expiry date on the bottle, tube, packet or bag‑in‑box.
- If the brand appears in the recall and the expiry reads Aug‑2027 or earlier, stop using it.
- Bag and bin the product so others do not retrieve it. Do not pour large volumes down sinks used for patient care.
- Clean any surfaces or dispensers that product touched with standard environmental cleaning procedures.
- If you used an affected product and feel unwell, contact your healthcare provider for advice.
Symptoms that need attention
People at higher risk should watch for new or worsening cough, fever, breathlessness, chest pain, persistent fatigue, or skin redness and swelling near minor cuts. Seek medical guidance quickly if these develop after using a recalled product.
What manufacturers and care homes should do
Facilities should quarantine stock, review purchasing records and notify staff. Remove refills from wall or bedside dispensers and label them as recalled. Replace cartridges with unaffected supplies and document the changeover date. Where possible, switch to sealed, single‑use formats for patients with CF or profound immunosuppression while the situation is assessed.
Facilities are urged to examine inventory and destroy affected lots rather than returning them into circulation.
The wider picture on contaminated personal care goods
This episode highlights a recurring weak point: water‑based hygiene products stored in warm, humid places can support bacterial growth if contamination occurs at any stage, from manufacturing to end‑use. Bcc spreads via droplets from coughing or sneezing and can survive in sinks, humidifiers and on care equipment. That ecology helps explain why an apparently simple wash can become a vehicle for infection.
For households caring for high‑risk relatives, a few habits reduce exposure. Keep products tightly closed and off the sink edge. Avoid topping up dispensers; fully empty, clean and dry them before refilling. Prefer sealed, pre‑filled cartridges for shared bathrooms. Mark opening dates on bottles and discard any item that looks discoloured, separates, or smells unusual before its expiry date.
Clinicians sometimes recommend product segregation for CF: a dedicated set of soaps, shampoos and body washes for the affected person, stored away from communal areas. This limits cross‑use and reduces the chance of contamination from general bathroom traffic.
Shoppers comparing labels can also note differences. “Antibacterial” on a cosmetic label does not guarantee sterilisation, and it does not replace proper cleaning. Medical environments often rely on products validated to more stringent standards than ordinary retail cosmetics. If you care for an immunosuppressed person at home, ask your clinical team what grades or formats they prefer and how to store them safely.