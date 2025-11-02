Your dog keeps rubbing the sofa: 7 signs it’s not ‘cute’, what to do in 24 hours, act today

Rain, fallen leaves and the heating switched on. Your dog rubs the sofa again. Cute habit, or a warning sign?
Damp walks, autumn moulting and indoor allergens all collide right now. Many dogs rub on furniture for comfort, but persistent rubbing often signals skin, ear or parasite trouble. Here’s how to read the signs, what to do within 24 hours, and when a vet visit can’t wait.
What rubbing really means
Dogs rub for several benign reasons. They dry themselves after rain. They enjoy familiar household scents. They massage an itch they can’t reach with a paw. Some even use the sofa edge as a full-body scratcher after moulting.
Context changes everything. Frequency and intensity matter. Occasional rubbing looks relaxed and brief. Obsessive rubbing looks wired, repetitive and targeted. If your dog wakes at night to rub, abandons meals to rub, or rushes straight to a chair leg after walks, you’re looking at discomfort, not a quirk.
Persistent furniture-rubbing is a behaviour, but it usually starts with a medical cause: itch, pain or irritation.
Seven red flags you should not ignore
- Hot spots of hair loss or broken hairs where the body hits the furniture.
- Redness, bumps, scabs or oozing patches on the chest, flanks, neck or armpits.
- A sour or yeasty odour from the skin or ears after rubbing.
- Head-shaking, ear scratching or pressing the side of the face along the sofa.
- Night-time restlessness, poor sleep or sudden grumpiness when touched.
- Scooting or rubbing the back end, with licking under the tail or a fishy smell.
- Rapid weight shift to rub one side, limping afterwards, or yelping during contact.
Likely culprits in autumn
Parasites hiding in leaf litter
Fleas thrive in warm homes and damp gardens. One bite can trigger a full-body itch, especially in flea-allergic dogs. You may not see live fleas. Look for flea dirt: black specks that turn red when dampened on tissue. Ticks can also irritate skin near collars, ears and armpits.
Allergies inside the house
Central heating dries the air and stirs dust mites. New laundry detergents, carpet powders and scented sprays can trigger contact dermatitis. Dogs rub their neck, chest and sides after lying on treated fabrics or rugs.
Moulting and dry skin
Autumn coat change leaves loose undercoat and dry flakes. Dead hair traps moisture after showers, creating itch and bacterial overgrowth. Regular brushing and gentle drying prevent many flare‑ups.
Ears, hot spots and anal glands
Ear infections drive head-rubbing on sofa arms. You may notice dark wax, redness or a strong odour. Hot spots—fast-spreading, moist sores—often start after a small scratch or insect bite under damp hair. Anal gland irritation prompts back-end rubbing and scooting; the smell is unmistakable.
Ear infections and anal gland issues don’t self-resolve. Early treatment shortens pain and reduces the need for antibiotics.
What to do in the next 24 hours
Act quickly but keep it simple. Your goal: reduce itch, prevent self‑injury and gather clues for the vet.
- Check the coat under bright light. Part the hair along the flanks, chest, armpits and around the ears. Note redness, scabs or wet patches.
- Run a flea comb over the back and tail base. Tap the comb on damp white tissue to spot flea dirt.
- Stop fragranced sprays and carpet powders. Wash bedding at 60°C and dry thoroughly.
- Brush out loose undercoat with a soft slicker. Keep sessions short and calm.
- Trim long nails to reduce skin damage during scratching. Use a buster collar if your dog tears the skin.
- Skip human creams and old ear drops. They can mask signs and worsen infections.
- If your dog is muddy, rinse with lukewarm water only and dry well. No harsh shampoos.
- Record a 30‑second video of the rubbing. Note time of day, surfaces involved and any triggers after walks or meals.
|Likely cause
|Home check
|Safe first step
|When to see the vet
|Fleas or ticks
|Flea dirt, tick attached, itch at tail base
|Start licensed parasite control for all pets in the home
|Book within 24–48 hours; same day if skin is broken
|Ear infection
|Head-shaking, wax, strong odour
|Keep ears dry; avoid cleaning fluids
|Same day or next working day
|Allergy flare
|Rubs after lying on rugs or freshly washed bedding
|Remove triggers; wash fabrics; brush coat
|Within 48 hours; sooner if sores appear
|Hot spot or wound
|Moist, painful patch; sudden hair loss
|Stop licking with a buster collar; keep area dry
|Urgent same‑day care
When to see the vet without delay
Book a same‑day appointment if your dog has any of the following: a weeping sore, a foul odour, crusts that spread overnight, shivering, refusal to eat, ear pain, heavy lethargy or repeated night‑time distress. Puppies, elderly dogs and those with ongoing illnesses need faster attention.
Expect your vet to examine the skin and ears, check for parasites and consider skin scrapings, cytology or an ear swab. Treatment may include antiparasitic medication, medicated washes, ear drops, pain relief or short courses of anti‑itch therapy. Follow‑up prevents rebound flares.
If the skin is broken, oozing or very smelly, treat it as urgent. Early care reduces pain, cost and complications.
How to reduce future flare‑ups
- Use year‑round parasite prevention recommended for your dog’s weight and lifestyle.
- Vacuum weekly, including skirting boards and under sofas. Wash pet bedding at 60°C.
- Brush daily during moulting. Keep coat dry after wet walks.
- Feed a complete diet; ask your vet about omega‑3 support for skin health.
- Wipe paws and belly after walks through grass and leaves to remove pollens and irritants.
- Patch‑test new detergents on an old towel before washing all bedding.
- Keep a “scratch diary” noting weather, activity, food and detergents. Patterns guide better treatment.
Extra context to help you judge what you see
Rubbing the flank or neck points to skin itch. Rubbing the face and ear against an armrest suggests ear disease. Rubbing the back end and scooting points towards anal glands. Each pattern narrows the cause and speeds care.
Seasonal shifts add layers. Central heating dries skin; a simple bowl of water near radiators won’t humidify a room, but a room humidifier on a timer can ease mild dryness. Leaf litter hides fleas and ticks; a quick flea‑comb routine after muddy walks saves a lot of grief. Scented floor cleaners leave residues; a final rinse with plain water after mopping reduces contact reactions.
If you worry about costs, ask the surgery what to prioritise. Many practices offer a staged plan: urgent relief first, then longer‑term allergy testing or diet trials if needed. Bring videos, your scratch diary, and the exact names of any products you used at home. That information shortens the path to relief.
One final guardrail: avoid essential oils, tea tree products and steroid creams meant for people. Dogs lick them, absorb them, and get sick. If in doubt, leave the skin clean and dry, fit a buster collar, and get professional advice.