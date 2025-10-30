Your front garden could host a rare guest: would you welcome one of the 2 egg‑laying mammals today?

Neighbours swap lawn mowers for leaf litter, and something unexpected happens. A quiet garden becomes a stage for rare wildlife.
In suburban Australia, a homeowner’s low‑key planting plan delivered a surprise: a spiny lodger took up residence among the mulch.
A surprise in the shrubbery
The moment arrived with a rustle and a ripple of spikes. An Australian homeowner, active on the r/NoLawns community, shared that an echidna had begun frequenting their front garden. A photo showed the animal partially tucked into a bed of twigs and leaf litter, its quills blending into the debris. The post set off a stream of delighted comments. Several users hoped the creature would return. Others praised the garden, which had been reshaped with native plants to attract wildlife.
The resident said their partner had glimpsed the animal weeks earlier. That sighting was dismissed at first. Now, with proof in the flowerbed, the mission has shifted from scepticism to stewardship. The household is searching for ways to keep the visitor safe and comfortable without taming it.
Australia’s echidnas are among just two living groups of egg‑laying mammals — the monotremes — alongside the platypus.
What the spiny visitor tells us
An echidna in a suburban garden signals a healthy patchwork of habitat. The species forages for ants and termites, probing soil with a long, sticky tongue. It shelters in dense vegetation and under logs. Quills deter predators. When threatened, an echidna digs down, anchoring itself with powerful claws while presenting a bristling shield.
Monotremes lay eggs rather than giving birth to live young. The hatchling, called a puggle, stays in a burrow or nest, suckling milk that oozes from mammary glands. Echidnas are solitary and shy. They move slowly, conserve energy, and often feed in cooler hours. Their presence in a yard usually means there is food, cover and safe passage between green spaces.
From lawns to life: why native planting worked
Native plants fit local soils and weather. They offer nectar, seeds, shelter and seasonal structure that exotic lawns struggle to provide. That helps microfauna and invertebrates rebound. With insects come birds and small mammals. The chain reaction continues up the food web.
Short grass offers little refuge. By contrast, shrubs, tussock grasses and groundcovers create layered habitat. Leaf litter keeps soil moist and feeds soil life. Mulch moderates temperature. Logs and rocks offer hiding places. Each element supports a different species at a different time.
Swap a strip of turf for a 4‑metre native bed and you gain food, cover and corridors for pollinators and insect‑eaters all year round.
How to be a good neighbour to an echidna
- Keep dogs and cats indoors at dusk and dawn; supervise pets in the garden.
- Leave a shallow water dish with a stone ramp so small animals can climb out.
- Avoid ant and termite poisons; they remove food and can harm wildlife.
- Cover drains and pits; echidnas can fall in and struggle to climb out.
- Retain logs and leaf litter; these provide shelter and foraging sites.
- Cut small “wildlife gaps” (about 12–15 cm) in the bottom of solid fences to allow safe movement.
- Check piles of branches before shifting or burning them; an echidna may be resting underneath.
- Do not feed or handle; observation from a distance reduces stress and risk.
Safety, law and common sense
Wildlife laws vary by state. In most Australian jurisdictions, monotremes are protected. Handling or relocating them without authorisation can attract penalties. If an animal is injured, contact a licensed carer or a local wildlife rescue group. Keepers advise against watering animals directly. Offer shade and hydration stations instead. On hot days, echidnas can enter torpor, reducing energy use; they may appear lethargic while conserving water.
For gardeners who want visitors, not chores
Many readers ask whether wildlife‑friendly yards mean higher bills or extra work. The short answer is different effort, not more. Lawns demand regular mowing, edging, and irrigation. Native beds need seasonal pruning, occasional weeding, and mulching. The daily noise stops. The soil improves. The hose comes out less often.
|Garden choice
|Water in summer (per 100 m², weekly)
|Typical maintenance
|Wildlife value
|Short, irrigated lawn
|≈ 2,500 litres (25 mm)
|Mow 2–4 times per month
|Low: limited cover and nectar
|Mixed native bed
|≈ 0–1,000 litres (soil and species dependent)
|Prune and mulch seasonally
|High: flowers, seeds, shelter
A quick water maths check for your street
If three households each replace 40 m² of lawn with deep‑mulched natives, that’s 120 m² less turf. At 25 mm per week, that’s 3,000 litres saved weekly across the trio in hot months. Over 12 summer weeks, the street keeps roughly 36,000 litres in the system. Less run‑off means better soil and calmer drains during storms.
What to plant if you live in echidna country
Plant choices vary by region, yet a few themes hold. Include flowering shrubs that feed insects for most of the year. Add tussock grasses for cover. Use groundcovers to stitch gaps and suppress weeds. Keep at least one patch of leaf litter. Maintain a looser corner as a quiet retreat.
- Coastal heath zones: banksias, grevilleas, lomandras, native rosemary.
- Woodland edges: wattles, tea‑trees, hakeas, native grasses.
- Cooler uplands: correas, bottlebrush, poas, mat‑forming daisies.
Match species to sun, soil and rainfall. Group plants by water needs to prevent over‑irrigation. Mulch to 5–7 cm, keeping stems clear to avoid rot. Water deeply at longer intervals while roots establish. Once settled, most natives handle dry spells with minimal attention.
Why this story resonates far beyond one street
Urban wildlife thrives where small decisions align. One homeowner’s choice to swap lawn for natives ripples through a neighbourhood. It increases insect diversity. It offers shelter to birds, lizards and, occasionally, a monotreme. It softens heat in summer. It reduces noise from maintenance gear. It nudges others to plant for life rather than perfection.
For those tempted to try, start small. Convert a verge strip or a single bed. Track what arrives over 30, 60 and 90 days. Note which flowers draw bees. Watch for skinks under logs. If you live in an area with echidnas, check for tiny snout holes in soft soil and crumbly termite mounds. These are signs the night shift has clocked in.
Extra ideas to make it work
Consider a “wildlife window” in your week. Turn off outdoor lights for three nights and watch how many more insects appear. Add a motion‑sensing camera to learn who visits when you sleep. Use a sandbox patch where pets can dig, steering them away from habitat zones. Swap slug pellets and broad‑spectrum sprays for manual traps and selective methods. The fewer toxins in the food chain, the safer the invertebrate buffet for everything that feeds on it.
Not every garden will host an echidna. Yet many will host the conditions that support one elsewhere. That is the quiet power in a bed of natives and a scatter of leaves: modest changes, shared across hundreds of homes, producing a landscape where rare creatures can pass through, feed, and carry on in safety.