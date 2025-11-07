Zara’s £35.99 quilted jacket, 3 colours and water‑repellent: are you not wearing burgundy yet?

A cold snap on the forecast, a school run at 8am, a late pint at 9pm: one layer that works for all.
Zara’s new Quilted Jacket with Patch Pockets is doing the rounds for a reason, tapping the autumn mood with a price that keeps budgets calm.
Why Zara’s quilted jacket is everywhere
Transitional weather calls for kit that flexes. This jacket does that without fuss. It’s light enough to throw on over a knit at lunch, roomy enough for a hoodie after dark, and neat enough to pass the office corridor test. A round neck keeps it clean over scarves and roll‑necks, while the patch pockets add useful storage without bulk.
Colour matters this season. Burgundy has moved from catwalk reference to high‑street reality, and this piece nails that tone while staying wearable in daylight. If you prefer a quieter palette, there’s black for a sharp line and ecru white for a softer, winter‑bright finish.
£35.99 gets you quilting, practical pockets and a water‑repellent finish in three easy‑to‑wear colours.
The quick facts you care about
- Price: £35.99
- Colours: burgundy, black, ecru white
- Cut: round neck, boxy body, patch pockets
- Closure: wear open or button the front
- Finish: water‑repellent for showers and drizzle
- Availability: black and burgundy in all sizes at time of writing; ecru currently in Large and XL only
Fit and feel in real life
The shape reads relaxed rather than slouchy. That matters when you’re layering: a straight body allows a knit without bunching, and the collarless neckline sits flat under a coat when winter bites. Keep the sleeves simple underneath for easy movement. If you hover between sizes, the oversized cut means most shoppers can pick their regular size and still fit a jumper.
The quilting offers light warmth for early mornings and late returns, but it won’t replace a padded parka in a cold snap. Treat it as your daily driver from now until the real frost arrives.
Think “clever mid‑layer”: easy now over a tee, ideal later under a wool coat.
How the three colours stack up
|Colour
|Best for
|Style cue
|Current sizes noted
|Burgundy
|Leaning into 2025’s key shade without going loud
|Pair with denim, cream knit, tan boots
|Listed as available in all sizes
|Black
|Monochrome outfits and work commutes
|Add a striped tee and white trainers
|Listed as available in all sizes
|Ecru white
|Winter brightness with camel, grey or navy
|Balance with darker jeans or wool trousers
|Large and XL currently in stock
Is it actually water‑repellent?
Yes, but set your expectations. Water‑repellent means the fabric shrugs off light rain and mist for a while. It’s ideal for school gates, a short walk to the Tube, or a coffee run between meetings. In a downpour, you’ll still want an umbrella. Keep the jacket hanging to dry after wet weather, and check the care label before washing.
Smart care tips that make it last
- Hang, don’t stuff: the quilting keeps shape better on a hanger.
- Spot‑clean drips to reduce washing and preserve the finish.
- If the water beading fades over time, fabric‑safe re‑proofing sprays can help.
Cost‑per‑wear that actually adds up
Value is about use, not just price. Wear the jacket four days a week for the ten‑week swing between warm and freezing and you’re looking at roughly 40 outings. £35.99 divided by 40 puts you at under £0.90 per wear before winter even starts. Keep it in rotation for spring and those numbers drop again. The round neck and clean front boost that versatility, because they work with tailored trousers as easily as joggers.
Under £1 per wear before Christmas if you reach for it most weekdays.
How to style it now
Errands and school runs
Go burgundy over a cream sweatshirt, straight‑leg jeans and retro trainers. Add a ribbed beanie when the wind picks up.
Office light
Pick black with a striped knit, pleated trousers and loafers. Button the jacket for a neater line in meeting rooms, open it for the commute.
Weekend away
Ecru white over a navy roll‑neck, wide‑leg jeans and chunky boots gives winter coastal energy. Pack a scarf; the collarless cut layers cleanly without bulk.
Stock watch and sizing pointers
Ecru white sits at Large and XL right now, while black and burgundy appear in a full run. Popular sizes move fast as temperatures dip. Returns often refresh stock mid‑week, and morning checks tend to be luckier than late‑night scrolls. If you’re colour‑flexible, keep a second choice in mind to avoid missing the window.
What else at Zara right now
If you’re building a tight autumn capsule, three pieces complement the quilted jacket without overlap:
- Suede Effect Jacket in khaki or dark brown (£55.99): adds texture for evenings and smarter days.
- Animal Print Knit Sweater in leopard (£29.99) or zebra (£22.99): thin enough to layer under the quilted jacket.
- Ruffle Trim Cardigan (£25.99) in stripe or navy: a softer indoor layer that still reads polished.
Why burgundy resonates now
Burgundy signals warmth without sliding into festive red, which is why it works from October to February. It flatters most complexions, pairs easily with denim and camel, and lifts a wardrobe built on black and grey. If your rail skews neutral, one burgundy outer layer adds depth with minimal effort.
Good to know before you buy
Transitional jackets bridge comfort gaps: windy bus stops, cold train carriages, surprisingly brisk playground benches. This one hits multiple use cases because it’s layer‑friendly, pocketed and weather‑savvy. The water‑repellent finish reduces that damp chill you get from a sudden shower, while the collarless cut avoids scarf bulge. If you run cold, plan a thin puffer vest underneath on frosty mornings. If you run warm, a long‑sleeve tee will do for now.
One last practical note: light colours brighten winter outfits but show grime faster. Ecru looks fresh with navy and grey, yet you’ll spend a bit more time spot‑cleaning. Black hides the day‑to‑day knocks. Burgundy lands between the two and carries over neatly to spring with stone chinos or ecru denim. Choose based on routine, not just the mirror.