Zara’s £35.99 quilted jacket in burgundy: will 3 colours and water‑repellent fabric win you over?

Morning commutes feel colder, wardrobes feel stuck, and budgets feel tight. Style lovers are searching for a smart, wearable fix.
Enter a quilted layer that punches above its price, lands in the right colour for autumn, and handles drizzly days without fuss.
The jacket at a glance
Zara’s Quilted Jacket with Patch Pockets has arrived right on cue for the in‑between weeks. It’s light yet cosy, roomy without drowning the frame, and cut with a simple round neck that sits neatly over tees, knits and shirts. You can wear it open for a relaxed feel or fasten the front for a sharper line. The shell is water‑repellent, so a quick dash through a shower won’t derail your plans.
Price: £35.99. Colours: burgundy, black, ecru white. Finish: water‑repellent. Fit: easy, slightly oversized.
Why burgundy is everywhere
Retail floors across the high street pushed burgundy to the front this season. The shade looks rich in daylight, sleek after dark and flattering against denim, navy, camel and charcoal. It adds depth to simple outfits and reads more premium than the price tag suggests. If you lean minimalist, burgundy gives you colour without shouting; if you favour prints, it anchors the look.
Key features that matter day to day
- Round neck that layers cleanly under scarves and over hoodies.
- Patch pockets for keys, phone and lip balm on quick errands.
- Water‑repellent shell that shrugs off drizzle and light showers.
- Button‑front closure to switch from casual to neat in seconds.
- Three colour options: on‑trend burgundy, classic black, soft ecru white.
- Wallet‑friendly price at £35.99, with a look that reads pricier.
How it fits
The cut runs slightly oversized, which helps with layering and movement. It skims the body rather than clinging, so it suits a wide range of frames. If you sit between sizes, you can size down for a closer line or keep your usual size for room over a chunky jumper. The round neck helps the jacket lie flat under a coat when winter really bites.
Where it works best
School run, office commute, pub garden, weekend markets, even a quick city break: the jacket adapts. Pair burgundy with indigo or black denim and a white tee. Choose black for a monochrome outfit with leggings and trainers. Pick ecru to brighten grey days with taupe trousers and a striped knit. Add a scarf and beanie when the mercury dips.
Burgundy leads the pack this autumn, but black and ecru keep the capsule wardrobe tidy and future‑proof.
Availability and sizing snapshot
At the time of writing, black and burgundy show as available across the full size run, with ecru listed in Large and XL and likely to return. Stock shifts quickly in October, so check back if your size has gone.
Value you can count
If you track cost per wear, the maths stacks up. Use the jacket across crisp mornings, mild afternoons and late‑night bus stops, and the price works hard.
|Wear pattern
|Estimated wears
|Cost per wear
|Busy month of school runs and commutes
|20 wears
|£1.80
|September to November, 2–3 times a week
|40 wears
|£0.90
|Autumn plus early spring reprise
|60 wears
|£0.60
Care notes and weather reality
Water‑repellent means showers bead and roll off; it’s not a storm shell. If the forecast threatens sustained rain, add an umbrella or a fully waterproof layer. Hang the jacket after wet spells to let moisture escape. Spot‑clean splashes promptly; avoid heavy heat when drying to protect the finish. A quick fabric‑shaver pass on knits worn underneath keeps the inside looking tidy.
How to style it now
Casual errands
Throw on the burgundy jacket over a grey sweatshirt, straight‑leg jeans and leather trainers. Add a ribbed beanie and a striped scarf for warmth without bulk.
Office ready
Button the black version over a fine merino roll‑neck and tailored trousers. Swap trainers for loafers, add a slim belt, and you’re set for meetings and the train home.
Weekend away
Pick ecru for a softer palette with oatmeal knitwear and cargo trousers. A cross‑body bag sits neatly under the arm; the patch pockets take tickets and earbuds.
What else is trending in the same aisle
If you fancy a second layer for rotation, Zara’s suede‑effect jacket taps the season’s texture shift in khaki or dark brown at £55.99. For knitwear that slides under the quilted layer, a thin animal‑print sweater brings leopard or zebra into play at £29.99 and £22.99 respectively. A ruffle‑trim cardigan at £25.99 covers desk days and dinner plans in either a timeless stripe or solid navy.
One jacket, three colours, sub‑£36: an easy way to bridge chilly mornings and mild afternoons without fuss.
Practical buyer checklist
- Try your usual size over the thickest jumper you plan to wear.
- Raise and cross your arms: the sleeves should not tug at the shoulders.
- Check pocket depth so your phone sits securely while walking.
- Test the buttons seated and standing to confirm comfort at the waist.
- Lift the collar with a scarf to see how it sits around the neck.
Extra tips to stretch the season
Layer a thin gilet underneath on frosty mornings to extend the jacket into early winter. Swap to heat‑tech base layers when temperatures slide. On windy days, a snug beanie and a woven scarf make a bigger difference than a heavier coat. If you cycle, pick gloves with grip to keep control when the fabric beads rain.
A quick note on fabrics and insulation
Quilted construction traps warm air in stitched pockets, which helps regulate body temperature as you move from bus to office or cafe to park. The light batting reduces bulk, so you avoid overheating on the tube. Look for tidy stitching and even fill; those small details help the jacket hold its shape after repeated wears.