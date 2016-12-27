Coronation Street 01/01 - Anna Regains Consciousness To Find Phelan Above Her...

Coronation Street Episode Guide – Sunday 1st December.

SPOILER ALERT!

With the New Year celebrations in full swing, Phelan tells Eileen he’s going to head home as he’s still not feeling well. When Phelan finds Jack wandering the street alone, Jack explains that Anna’s had an accident. Phelan breaks down the door at No.13 and goes to Anna’s aid. Anna regains consciousness but is horrified to find Phelan looming over her. Kevin arrives home and is shocked to find Phelan there - what will his reaction be?

Jenny’s in her element as she swans about Johnny’s flat playing hostess to Johnny’s friends. Eva watches her jealously. Having finally joined the party, Johnny makes an announcement that shocks his guests to the core...

Peter admits he is in a relationship but begs Simon not to tell anyone just yet as he needs to wait till the time is right to break the news. Simon’s unimpressed with Peter’s web of lies, will he agree to keep his secret?

Whilst watching the fireworks from the Rovers back yard, Mary makes Norris promise that he’ll visit her in South Africa. Unable to face an emotional goodbye, Norris hugs Mary and heads home. As her friends gather round Mary and Jude’s taxi singing ‘We’ll Meet Again’, Mary’s overcome, can Mary really leave Weatherfield for good? Meanwhile Steph’s furious to find Andy, bags packed, about to do a runner. And having found Shona on the doorstep, Sean helps her into No.11. Shona apologises but explains she had nowhere else to go. Whilst Billy helps Shona to bed, Todd’s perplexed as he makes a shocking discovery...​​​