Coronation Street 01/05 - Bethany's Made To Feel Like The Guilty Party

Pascale Day
Published today at 01:00

Coronation Street Episode Guide – Monday 1st May.

SPOILER ALERT!

Amy’s unimpressed to find herself staying at a cottage in the Peak District. Sending her out to get some fresh air, Tracy assures a hiding Rob that she’ll explain all to Amy soon. Back in Weatherfield Adam assures Ken that he had nothing to do with the attack and Tracy is in the frame. Aware she’s gone on holiday with Amy, Ken’s worried Adam might be right. Meanwhile is the game up for Rob when he’s spotted at the cottage by a neighbour?

Upset after her night with Neil, Bethany’s confused when Nathan kisses her and thanks her for looking after his mate. Bethany calls home, desperate to reach out to her mum and unburden herself. But as the pair dance around the topic of Nathan will Bethany be able to find the words? Meanwhile Nathan’s furious with Mel for failing to prevent Bethany from visiting Sarah.

Rosie and Sophie call at Leah’s house, determined to get to the bottom of why Auntie Gina is trolling Sally.

Todd admits that he doesn’t want a child, let alone somebody else’s and Billy will have to choose between them. Billy’s shocked. Will Steve sign his divorce papers?

Tracy assures a jittery Rob that she loves him, they’re in this together and she won’t let him down. Meanwhile Ken and Steve mull over Tracy’s sudden departure, both now fearful she may have done a runner with Amy to avoid the police.

When Mary sees an upset Bethany on the street she takes her to the flower shop for a chat. When Nathan finds Bethany there he turns on the charm as he attempts to convince her to come home with him. But how much has Bethany said to Mary?

Rosie and Sophie confront Gina over the vicious messages sent to Sally. Gina’s stunned and denies all knowledge. Blaming Gina’s bipolar condition, Leah explains that Gina was definitely responsible but has no memory of it. Gina’s upset, whilst Rosie and Sophie don’t know what to think, will they decide to keep quiet for Sally’s sake?

Will Billy support Todd and tell Drew that he’s not in a position to look after Summer? Declaring his love for her, Robert asks Michelle to move in. Will she agree?​​​​​​​
