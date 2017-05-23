Coronation Street 01/06 - Shona Warns David That Bethany Is In Trouble

Coronation Street Episode Guide – Thursday 1st June.

​SPOILER ALERT!

A furious Nathan punishes Bethany for her drunken behaviour. Contrite he then apologises and tells her he loves her begging her to give him another chance. She returns to the party and he encourages her to go to the bedroom followed by three of his mates from whom he has collected cash. Meanwhile a bloodied Shona turns up at the Salon, having run away from the hospital where Craig took her, and warns David Bethany is in danger - is it too late?

Kevin throws a surprise 50th birthday party for Anna. As Ken’s attacker tells the police they want to make a full confession what does this mean for the Barlows?​