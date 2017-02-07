Coronation Street 16/02 - Bethany Has Good Reason To Fear Nathan

Coronation Street Episode Guide – Thursday 16th February.

SPOILER ALERT!

As Bethany sets off for school, clearly in a good mood, Sarah muses to Gary that making videos with her mate Mel seems to be doing her the world of good. Nathan approaches Bethany at the school gates and kissing her tenderly invites her to the salon at lunchtime to make another video. Bethany’s thrilled. On Nathan’s instructions, Mel continues to flood the internet with negative comments about Bethany’s last video attempt. In the salon Mel sets to work on Bethany’s makeup and Nathan admires the necklace he bought her. However they’re interrupted by the police who arrest Nathan on suspicion of the abduction of Annabel Adams. Bethany’s shocked. Bethany arrives home visibly shaken but does her best to cover. Appearing upset and shaken, Nathan approaches Bethany on the street and makes out he’s been wrongly accused of abduction. Nathan begs Bethany to lie to the police for him and provide him with an alibi. Will she agree?

Sophie and Rosie make a start on their new window round to make money to help Kevin. Sophie does the hard graft while Rosie holds the ladder and worries about her nails. As Rosie and Sophie clean the windows at No.13, Sophie warns Rosie to stay well clear of Adam and the drugs. From his own back yard, Todd listens to their conversation with disbelief.

When Leanne moans about the amount of texts she receives from Toyah and Eva, each trying to get back into her good books, Simon resolves to sort it out. Simon calls in the Rovers and orders Toyah and Eva to stop hounding Leanne with texts as it’s only causing her blood pressure to go up. The girls are chastened. When Leanne tells Nick and Simon that her sisters seem to have stopped texting her, it’s obvious she’s disappointed.

At Phelan’s suggestion, Tracy berates Luke for wasting his money trying to track down Andy when he could spoil her instead. Luke agrees to cancel his Bristol trip and Phelan breathes a sigh of relief.​​​