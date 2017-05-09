Home / Soaps / Coronation Street Spoilers and Gossip 2017 / Coronation Street 19/05 - Sarah Holds The Key To Bethany's Freedom

Soaps

Coronation Street 19/05 - Sarah Holds The Key To Bethany's Freedom

Pascale Day
By Pascale Day Published today at 01:30

Coronation Street Episode Guide – Friday 19th May.

SPOILER ALERT!

As Bethany sets off to the wedding fair to meet Sarah, Nathan pulls up in his car and orders her to get in. Sarah’s furious when Bethany doesn’t show up and sets off to the tanning salon on a mission. Having forced Bethany into a sexy outfit and plied her with alcohol, Nathan heads out to get his mate Ian for the party. Sarah lets herself into the flat and is horrified to see Bethany scantily clad and passed out on the sofa. Scared she calls Gary.

When Kate spots Johnny leaving Victoria Court with a good-looking woman, she wonders what he’s up to. After taking a call in the factory from a hotel confirming Mr Connor’s booking (it’s actually Aidan secretly booking a room for he and Maria) Kate jumps to conclusions and tells Aidan and Eva that Johnny must be having an affair. Aidan panics.

Stressed to the eyeballs Leanne’s day goes from bad to worse when she finds herself locked out of the flat and Oliver alone inside. Nick arrives home and rescues Oliver, leaving Leanne consumed with guilt and questioning her own parenting skills.

Upset to hear Drew’s taken a turn for the worse, Billy worries for Summer’s future. Todd does his best to appear sympathetic. Rosie calls at Adam’s flat and insists they search Daniel’s room for evidence and his locker at the bistro. Will they uncover anything to support Adam’s theory?

Nathan arrives home with Bethany’s next client in tow but is furious to discover Bethany gone. Having brought Bethany back to no.8, Sarah tells Gary she’s never letting her out of her sight again. But when Bethany wakes from her drunken stupor she panics that she’s late for Nathan’s party and goes to leave. Bethany’s shocked to discover Sarah and Gary have locked her in and goes ballistic, hurling ornaments at the wall. Can Gary and Sarah contain Bethany’s fury?

Aidan makes out that the hotel booking was made by him and was meant to be a surprise for Eva. Will Eva buy it or is his affair about to be exposed? Still suspicious, Kate calls round to see Johnny. When his leg gives way and he collapses, Johnny tries to play it down, revealing the woman Kate some him with earlier was a masseuse. Kate’s concerned as Johnny begs her not to tell Jenny.

Leanne breaks down to Toyah, worried she’s not a fit mother and that Nick’s right, she put her ex before her own son. Toyah marches into the bistro and tears a strip off Nick, accusing him of bullying Leanne because he’s jealous of Steve and Peter.

When Billy admits he’s worried that Summer could end up in care, Todd’s concerned. Will he agree to think about their predicament some more? Daniel and Sinead return from Oxford, explaining to Adam they would have stayed longer but Daniel has an exam in the morning.​​​​​​​
by Pascale Day
#Coronation Street

You might also like

Coronation Street 16/02 - Bethany Has Good Reason To Fear Nathan
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 02/12 - Kate Is The Key To Maria's Freedom
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 01/05 - Bethany's Made To Feel Like The Guilty Party
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 17/02 - Bethany Plays With Fire Out On The Time
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 26/12 - Bethany Moves Out Of The Frying Pan And Into The Fire
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 24/8 - Bethany Pushes Herself To the Extreme
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 9/3 - The Truth Comes Out About Bethany
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 26/08 - Bethany faces the wrath of her family
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 28/04 - Bethany Slips Into An Abyss
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 19/04 - Nathan's Shady Influence On Bethany Increases
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 15/03 - Bethany's Falls Deeper Into Nathan's Trap
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 13/03 - Bethany Gives Nathan A False Alibi
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 15/02 - Bethany Realised How Much She Needs Nathan
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 25/12 - Bethany's Secret Is Exposed
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 10/11 - Bethany's Dealt A Crushing Blow
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 27/07 - Bethany plays with fire
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 09/07 - Bethany gets in over her head
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 03/05 - Bethany's Well And Truly Trapped
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 13/7 - Bethany's caught red handed
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 28/03 - Tracey is no holds barred
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 25/03 - Steve has a proposition for troubled Michelle
By the editorial team