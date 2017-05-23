Coronation Street 31/05 - Nick's Hopes Of Survival Are Sinking Fast

Coronation Street Episode Guide – Wednesday 31st May.

​SPOILER ALERT!

As Nick is sucked deeper into the quicksand, he pulls out his mobile but drops it and watches in anguish as it sinks out of reach. Up to his waist, Nick notices with panic the rapidly rising tide. Will help get to him before it’s too late?

Passing Bethany another spiked drink, Nathan slips off her engagement ring telling her he wouldn’t want their guests to be jealous. Mel hands Bethany a parcel but realising it’s a present from Sarah, Bethany bins it. Convinced Nathan is up to no good and worried for Bethany, Craig heads to the salon but on his way finds semi-conscious Shona in a ginnel. Craig phones for an ambulance, whilst at the party a worse for wear, Bethany makes a show of herself. How will Nathan react to this?

Erica agrees to distract Anna whilst Kevin prepares the house for her surprise 50th. Cathy advises Brian to overcome his superstitions and take control. To prove the point, she drags him under a ladder and kisses him passionately. Will Brian respond? Ken’s attacker is arrested for attempted murder.​​