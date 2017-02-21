Eastenders 02/03 - Jane Catches Ian Writing His Will

Eastenders Episode Guide - Thursday 2nd March.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Denise is thrown into turmoil when she goes to sign the consent form for the adoption but with Kim pleading with her to rethink her decision, will she go through with it?

Denise lets slip to Kim that the father knows about the baby. Kim pushes Denise for more information but they arrive home to find Patrick, Carmel and Shirley throwing a surprise lunch to take her mind off the day’s events. With the atmosphere awkward, Shirley and Denise get drunk and Kim soon clocks on that Shirley knows the truth about the father; implying he’s local. After everyone leaves, Kim questions Denise who shares some harsh words, leaving Kim to storm out.

Desperate for money to pay Konrad and the court fine, Shirley suggests Mick arranges an appointment with the bank for a loan. However she is later put out when Mick reveals he’s askedWhitney to help at the meeting.

Bex’s world spirals out of control. It doesn’t take her long to realise Keegan was responsible and snaps at Shakil for not defending her. Back home, Stacey realises something isn’t right but Bex refuses to confide in her. Elsewhere, Jane catches Ian writing his will and tries to calm his fears.​​​