Eastenders 10/03 - Ian Attends His Medical Appointment

Published today at 02:00

Eastenders Episode Guide - Friday 10th March.

SPOILER ALERT!

The Carters remain oblivious to Shirley’s plan and Mick does his best to change her mind. Ian attends his appointment. Lauren tries to have some romantic time with Steven

 
 

