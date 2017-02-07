Eastenders 16/02 - Billy Confronts Jack About His Request

Eastenders Episode Guide - Thursday 16th February.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Michelle’s happiness is short-lived when she struggles with her situation.​ Meanwhile, Shirley and Johnny help to prepare for the next themed night at The Vic - Polish Night - and seek help from the owner, Konrad, of a local store. Across the Square,​ after some advice from Kush, Shakil decides to go and talk to Bex. However he is annoyed to find her with Travis.

Elsewhere, Billy confronts Jack about his request causing Jack to snap. After Max intervenes, he offers some advice for Jack. Jane is relieved to hear Dot has convinced Ian to go for his health check.

Michelle attends a job interview for a teaching role. Meanwhile, Shakil spots Bex and Travis together leading Madison and Alexandra stir up trouble between Bex and Louise.

When the students are kicked out of number 18, Kathy suggests Ben and Jay look at the flat and offers to help out with the deposit. Despite the state of the house, Ben and Jay jump at the chance.Jane receives some disappointing news​