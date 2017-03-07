Eastenders 16/03 - Lauren Is Suspicious Of Max

Eastenders Episode Guide - Thursday 16th March.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Lauren works to bring her family back together and encourages Abi to host a dinner with Max. The night gets off to a good start but Lauren soon grows suspicious of her dad when he fails to open up about his job.

Elsewhere, Bex returns to school but things soon become too much and upset, she rushes home. However after a pep talk from Martin, Bex returns to school and confronts Louise about her recent behaviour. Madison and Alexandra overhear Bex talking about them leading to devastating consequences for Bex. Bex’s teachers find a distraught Bex but will she finally admit the truth about everything?​ Meanwhile, Johnny comes up with a new way to save money...