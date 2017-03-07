Eastenders 17/03 - Will Lauren Learn The Truth About Max?

Eastenders Episode Guide - Friday 17th March.

​SPOILER ALERT!

The Carters prepare for St Patrick’s Day celebrations at The Vic. Meanwhile, Michelle visits the doctor. Back home, Martin shares the news with Michelle that the psychiatrist was supportive of Stacey’s decision to have another baby. Not in the mood to celebrate. Still suspicious, Lauren decides to visit Max at work. Will Lauren learn the truth about Max? Elsewhere, after a worrying incident with Sylvie, Kathy pushes Tina to get professional help, and ​Denise is asked to go the Minute Mart head offices on Monday.