Eastenders 20/02 - Denise Finds Herself In An Argument With Keegan

Eastenders Episode Guide - Monday 20th February.

​SPOILER ALERT!

The pressure grows for Mick when he realises the problems with The Vic are worse than first thought. The social worker arrives to visit a nervous Denise to discuss the adoption and update her on the baby’s progress. With Kim digging for information on the baby, it starts to become too much for Denise. Later on, Denise opens up to Kim about her feelings but soon finds herself in an argument with Keegan for being disrespectful. The situation soon spirals out of control.

Ian attends his health check and despite being told to visit his GP, he covers and tells his family he’s fine. An excited Ben and Jay move into no.18 but are taken back by the state of it.​