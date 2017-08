Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 1st September.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Harry puts on a positive front and prepares for work at Nightingale’s. However, Harry has a nagging worry that maybe Ste won’t be found innocent. Tony bonds with his son and they remember all the good things about Ste.

Damon comes up with a fun idea to make it up to Holly – which includes a fat suit and boxing gloves!