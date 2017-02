Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 3rd March.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Charlie continues to give Nancy the cold shoulder about missing his play. Leela thinks Cameron is stalking her. A shadowy figure watches her sleep on the sofa and she wakes with a jump when the back door bangs in the wind. Tegan and Courtney encourage Leela to face her fears and go with them on a night out, but Leela receives a picture message of her asleep from earlier.