Hollyoaks 04/04 - Peri Plays New Girl Yasmine At Her Own Game

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 4th April.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Maxine is floored when she hears that Minnie needs an operation tomorrow but keeps the news from Adam, thinking he’s chosen Darcy over her.

Later, Leela is horrified to see the word ‘slut’ written across her wall – her stalker has been in the house! She goes to the police station and Ryan is on hand to help but something that Armstrong says rings alarm bells for Ryan.

Sally is furious when she finds out that Neeta set her up on a dating app. Neeta convinces Sally to goon a date with one of her matches.

New girl Yasmine arrives at Hollyoaks High and wants to know more about Peri’s family. Peri is furious when Yasmine posts everything about her ‘murderous’ family online. However, Peri plays Yasmine at her own game. Yasmine is summoned to Mrs St Claire’s office but it’s Peri who’s waiting for her with a trick up her sleeve…​