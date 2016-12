Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 5th January.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Ellie accepts Freddie’s offer to move into his flat. She goes home to collect her belongings but Marnie reveals a heart-breaking secret, which stops Ellie in her tracks.

Jesse offers Goldie a job as salon receptionist when she spins him a sob story about needing money for her sons. They go for a few drinks and he walks her home,​