Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 6th April.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Kim catches Esther trying to call Grace. Grace is worried about Esther and goes to the flat to give her a CD. Kim throws it in the bin but Esther later retrieves it and finds a message written on the back ‘meet me on the city wall at 3pm’.

Darren is having money trouble and it gets worse when his car breaks down. He panics when Nancy suggests that they should go quad biking as one of their bucket list activities.​