Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 7th March.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Harry agrees to move in with Amy. Mercedes and Sally are convinced that Diego is up to no good. Later, Frankie reveals to Mercedes and Sally that Diego is her business partner.

Warren is desperate to find Shane and threatens Goldie to help. Goldie guesses that Cleo has feelings for Joel. Darren and Nancy decide to make every day count.