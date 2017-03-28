Hollyoaks 07/04 - Nancy Questions Why Darren Needs A Loan

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 4th April.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Meanwhile, Grace confides in Frankie and Jack that she’s worried about Esther. Kim walks in on them conspiring and panics when Grace runs off with her keys. Nancy questions why Darren needs to apply for a loan.

Tegan tries her luck with Liam at The Loft but it’s awkward when talk turns to Eva. Courtney on the other hand intrigues Liam. She tries to talk up Tegan, but Liam just wants to have a laugh and they leave together.

Maxine can’t help but think that Adam has made up his mind about who he wants to be with when he misses Minnie’s welcome home party.​​