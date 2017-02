Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 9th March.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Hungover Cleo is mortified when she wakes up. Warren finds Bart at a crack den and orders him to find Shane in the next 24 hours.

Nick has accidentally ordered 50 lederhosen for The Emporium instead of five. Nick, Zack and Holly plan a German-themed student night and wear the lederhosen to sell tickets. Holly is gutted when she uses Nick’s phone to post the event online, but discovers a video of a girl dancing provocatively for him.​