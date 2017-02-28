Home / Soaps / Hollyoaks Spoilers and Hollyoaks Gossip 2015 / Hollyoaks 10/03 - Warren Asks Joel If Bart Killed Katy

Pascale Day Published by Pascale Day
Published today at 02:00

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 10th March.

SPOILER ALERT!

Warren asks Joel if Bart killed Katy. Nick is in the dog house with Holly. He deletes the racy video from his phone and suggests she help him make a new one.

