Hollyoaks 12/04 - Nancy Lies To Darren About Kyle

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 12th April.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Nancy tells Darren about Kyle, but lies that Kyle is happily married. She’s caught out when Darren suggests they should invite Kyle and his wife for lunch. Kyle arrives at the Osbornes and is swiftly caught up in Nancy’s lie. Joel warns Bart to stay out of sight of Warren.

Lily has set up a “Find Scott’s Mum” page online but a sticker on the bottom of his mum’s jewellery box points them all in the direction of Crosby. Scott knocks on the door of a house where he knows Maggie used to live and is reluctantly invited in by a woman called Greta.​