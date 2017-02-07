Hollyoaks 14/02 - The McQueens Gather For Celine's Funeral

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 14th February.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Myra is stunned by a revelation from Sally. Nick wants to comfort Holly at Celine’s funeral but it doesn’t go to plan. The McQueens gather for Celine’s funeral. Jesse arrives with a Valentine’s Day card and a rose for Celine.

Cleo is still harbouring feelings for Nathan. She struggles through her eulogy at the church but at the end of the service, everyone throws white feathers in the air to represent that guardian angels are nearby. The McQueens persuade Cleo to tell Nathan how she feels, and Myra’s waters break.

Mac follows Lisa when she goes to get changed after spilling a drink on herself. She weakens when he starts to kiss her and they fall into bed together.​​​