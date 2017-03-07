Hollyoaks 15/03 - It's Adam And Maxine's Engagement Party

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 15th March.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Scott confides in Lily about a Christmas present he found one year from his father to his mistress. Lily recognises the present, it belongs to Diane – was Diane having an affair with Scott’s dad? Adam hosts an engagement party at The Loft and clashes with Neeta over Grace.

Darren, Kim and Esther prepare to go to the party although Kim is worried about Esther. Darren gets a cheap video camera for Esther to use so she can record the party and make a video for Adam. Kim gets angry at Esther being at the party and decides to take her home; she throws her video camera away. Esther confronts Kim about having to leave and Kim lies that there wasn’t a party. Esther is confused.

Ellie is still struggling after Nathan’s death but is over the moon when Freddie surprises her with a cabinet he’s made for Nathan’s trophies.​​