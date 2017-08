Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 16th August.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Warren is struggling to cope with the stress of Sienna’s operation on top of the blackmailer’s texts.Joel tries to calm Warren down but another text sends Warren spiralling and he accuses Yasmine and Shane of being his blackmailer. Tony witnesses Warren locking Shane in the back of a van and drags him into The Loft to calm him down.

Warren spots his hooded blackmailer and chases them.