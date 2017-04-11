Home / Soaps / Hollyoaks Spoilers and Hollyoaks Gossip 2015 / Hollyoaks 18/04 - Peri Nearly Catches Zach And Leela

Hollyoaks 18/04 - Peri Nearly Catches Zach And Leela

Pascale Day
Published today at 01:15

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 18th April.

SPOILER ALERT!

The ‘Pub of the Year’ judge arrives just as beer sprays out of a keg and drenches Ellie. The judge is impressed with the pub regardless, but Ellie might ruin her own chances when she gets the wrong end of the stick.

Marnie is delighted that her pill swap worked when she finds an exhausted, disheveled Mac on the sofa. She’s discussing the next phase of her plan with James when Tom confronts them. Marnie and James are caught in a lie and have to change their plan to avoid being caught.

Zack goes to the Lomax’s with a present for Leela – a bracelet with ‘Sexy Momma’ written on it – and they make up. Peri nearly catches Leela and Zack, but instead finds the bracelet that Zack has given Leela. Peri gets her wires crossed and brags to Yasmine that Zack bought the bracelet for her. Meanwhile, Nick flips at Yasmine when she offends him, and Tegan calms him down. ​​
