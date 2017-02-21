Hollyoaks 27/02 - The Grieving Nightingales Prepare For A Funeral

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 27th February.

​SPOILER ALERT!

The grieving Nightingales prepare for a funeral and Tabby arrives to support her family.

Frankie wants to tell the World about her and Diego but he encourages her to play the long game for the sake of their business venture. Frankie tells Esther that she’s in a relationship with Diego. However, Esther is concerned that Diego is conning her gran. Esther finds Diego’s business plan in his campervan and is stunned by what she discovers...

Neeta calls into work sick when she’s forced to look after Curtis for the day, but Sally catches her skiving.​